Soccer

WATCH | We are ready to defend the MTN8 – Ouaddou

21 August 2025 - 15:13
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at the MTN8 second-leg semi-final press conference at PSL Headquarters in Johannesburg.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken with conviction about their MTN8 semifinal second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

We have the title to defend; we will go out there as an ambitious side, so that we get a chance to defend this cup.
Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

The first leg finished 1-all at Orlando Stadium last Saturday. Heading into the second leg, Ouaddou has given a sense that they are confident that they'll beat the Brazilians and go to the final, where they would have a chance to defend the title they have won for three seasons on the bounce.

“A fantastic event again. We had a great game in the first leg. Two important teams on the continent ... I think both teams played fantastic teams in the first leg,” Ouaddou said during a media conference at PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday afternoon.

“We have the qualities to go there and perform, but we know that it won't be easy because we won't be playing at home. We have the title to defend; we will go out there as an ambitious side, so that we get a chance to defend this cup. The boys are ready to perform.”

The Pirates coach also confirmed that right-back Deano van Rooyen won't be available for this fixture after being stretchered off in the first half of their 1-0 league win over Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Utility winger Kamogelo Sebelebele, who scored in the first leg last Saturday and against Stellies in the league, is expected to start at right-back in Van Rooyen's absence.

