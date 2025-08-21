Soccer

WATCH | Exiting players haven't destabilised Sundowns — Cardoso

21 August 2025 - 17:05
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists that recent stories of a few players wanting to leave the club have not destabilised the team ahead of their crucial MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

On Thursday, striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa took the club to the Fifa Football Tribunal in his quest to have his contract with the Tshwane giants terminated.

The values inside the club are too strong for these kinds of events. The focus is so strong on becoming better at preparing for every match.
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Ribeiro, who recently won the PSL Footballer of the Season award, has not played for Sundowns since the 2025/26 season started, as he has had offers abroad.

The 26-year-old’s last appearance for Masandawana came at the Fifa Club World Cup, where he won acclaim for scoring the goal of the tournament.

Another player, who is yet to feature for Sundowns this season, is Khuliso Mudau, who is also believed to want out of the club.

“I think Mamelodi Sundowns is not making any kind of noise around whatever happens — the club is preserving everything that might be happening and keeping it inside the locker room,” Cardoso said during the MTN8 semifinal second leg press conference at PSL headquarters on Thursday.

“The locker room is impossible to break down by these kinds of things. The locker room is too strong. The values inside the club are too strong for these kinds of events. The focus is so strong on becoming better at preparing for every match.”

Cardoso added that the players’ character has always seen them through difficult times and he expects the same this time.

With an away goal over the Buccaneers heading into the second leg tomorrow, Cardoso expects an intense match from his opponents, but is optimistic Sundowns will win and advance to the final.

“People can state that there is an advantage because we played away and we were able to score one goal, [and] now we are playing at home, but I don’t see it like that,” he said.

“Two teams with strong will, as you saw in the first match — it was not a beautiful match of football, and I don’t expect this one to be much further away from that. The teams are fighting more than looking to play, and it’s difficult to escape from the duels and the physical part of the match.”

