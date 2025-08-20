Peter Shalulile has equalled the Premier Soccer League all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals.
The Namibian hitman scored the second goal when Mamelodi Sundowns beat 10-man Magesi FC 2-0 at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night to move to third spot on the log with seven points from three matches.
Midfielder Jayden Adams opened the scoring for the Brazilians after 74 minutes and Shalulile, who did not feature much last season, rounded this win to register his personal tally of goals to 129.
Sundowns have closed the gap on early pacesetters Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs on the Betway Premiership standings by two points and have managed two league wins in succession.
It is also a morale-boosting three points considering they are up against rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made several changes to the team that beat AmaZulu last week with rare starts for Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Shalulile.
Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Peter Shalulile has equalled the Premier Soccer League all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals.
The Namibian hitman scored the second goal when Mamelodi Sundowns beat 10-man Magesi FC 2-0 at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night to move to third spot on the log with seven points from three matches.
Midfielder Jayden Adams opened the scoring for the Brazilians after 74 minutes and Shalulile, who did not feature much last season, rounded this win to register his personal tally of goals to 129.
Sundowns have closed the gap on early pacesetters Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs on the Betway Premiership standings by two points and have managed two league wins in succession.
It is also a morale-boosting three points considering they are up against rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made several changes to the team that beat AmaZulu last week with rare starts for Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Shalulile.
There were also substitute appearances for forgotten midfielder Thapelo Maseko, Lebo Mothiba and Thapelo Morena, whose availability after injury comes at the right time given the continued absence of Khuliso Mudau.
Magesi coach John Maduka went with his tried and tested team of the likes of Elvis Chipezeze, Delano Abrahams, Wonderboy Makhubu , Thabang Sibanyoni, Mcedi Vandala and Kgomotso Mosadi.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 74 minutes through Adams whose scrambled effort bounced off the body of Abrahams on its way into the net after Magesi failed to clear in the box.
Magesi played the last 10 minutes with a man down after Lehlohonolo Mtshali was given his marching orders for an unsporting tackle on attacker Tashreeq Matthews.
That decision by referee Tshidiso Mkwanazi left Maduka unhappy who remonstrated with the fourth official.
Shalulile put the match beyond doubt three minutes from time when he beat Chipezeze with a curling shot from outside the box with his weaker foot after he got the ball from Matthews.
Cele hopes FNB turns into Amakhosi slaughterhouse
Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season
Relief for Beganovic as Galaxy seal their first victory
Vilakazi's inclusion was part of the game plan, not fan pressure – Ben Youssef
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos