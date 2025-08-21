Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has attributed the team’s disappointing start to the season to the introduction of many new young players, though he’s positive that, in time, they will help turn the tide.
Bay suffered their third successive defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Gaston Sirino scored the goal that sank the Natal Rich Boyz, who had a few under-23s like 20-year-old Lindokuhle Zikhali and 21-year-old Siyabonga Nzama, among others, in the starting XI.
“We are introducing a lot of youngsters to the team, getting them used to the ins-and-outs of the PSL, and we are confident we will get it right going forward,” Gabriel said after the game.
He is convinced the team showed flashes of promise in their first two fixtures against Marumo Gallants and Golden Arrows, despite losing both games. However, the Bay coach admitted they simply didn’t come to the party against Amakhosi. “It’s not the best start to the season,” he said.
Richards Bay's new young players will come right in time – Gabriel
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“No team would like this kind of start to the season but based on the performances of our previous two games, [against Chiefs] was not the best out there, we must admit that. Against Marumo and Arrows, we did well...we dominated possession, created chances, so we’ve had some promising performances. We were dominated for possession by a very good Chiefs team.. dominated for lengthy spells.”
Gabriel is banking on better times when the team returns to their original home, the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay, starting with a match against Chippa United on August 26.
The venue couldn’t host Bay’s first home game of the season against Arrows because of a poor pitch, which has since been improved. “It’s a massive boost that we will be playing our next game at home. We hope to use our supporters as the 12th man,” Gabriel said.
“We see how well other teams are performing when they play in front of their supporters, so it will be the same with us because we’ve got passionate supporters back home in Richards Bay, and they will really rally behind us, giving us that needed drive to boost our chances of winning.”
SowetanLIVE
