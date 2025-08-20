Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season

Kamogelo Sebelebele was an Orlando Pirates hero again after scoring a winner in Bucs’ 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match played at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Pirates’ first win and points registered in the league after starting the 2025-26 campaign with two league defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

It was also thanks to man-of-the-match Sebelebele's late goal here on Saturday that Pirates played a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1st leg of the MTN8 semifinal.

The second leg will be played at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

These were not easy points for Pirates as Stellies pushed them all the way and had a better second half in which they were unlucky not to find an equaliser.

There was pressure for Steve Barker's side to get something out of this game after losing to Kaizer Chiefs at home and playing a draw away to Magesi FC in their first two league matches.