Durban City lose interest in former Bucs striker Lepasa

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that they have moved on in trying to sign striker Zakhele Lepasa.
Lepasa is unattached after parting ways with Orlando Pirates and was part of Bafana Bafana African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad, where he didn't play any part.
The striker was linked with a move to Durban, and while Hunt did confirm that chairman Farook Kadodia did speak to him, they will no longer be signing him.
“I didn't speak to him; the chairman spoke to his agent and I don't know what happened. He never kicked the ball the whole tournament,” Hunt told the media after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in a league match at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday. “But I think we moved on from there because what should we do if a player looking for a contract steps out from the camp?”
After his side collected seven points from three matches in the league, Hunt is satisfied with their progress and said they are trying to get as many points as they can.
“If you said it at the beginning [that I would take seven points] I would take it, but we have to try to get as many as we can before we start playing the big hitters. But we will get better, there is no doubt, a lot of new players are coming,” he said.
“We have to find a way, we can do it. We have two tough away games [Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United] now, but we move forward. So, that's difficult because you are there [in Limpopo] for the whole week.
“We will dust ourselves off and go again and try to approach those two games, but we will worry about that when we get there.”
Durban took a lead through Jerome Karlese's own goal before Junior Dion equalised for Arrows in the first half to ensure points were shared.
Hunt said he is impressed with what he has seen at the club since he took over. “I have been surprised by what I walked into. I'm happy with what I have walked into; there is a good mentality among the players. There is a good crop of human beings in the dressing room and that's the most important thing for me.”
Durban City lose interest in former Bucs striker Lepasa
Hunt happy with the team's performance
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
