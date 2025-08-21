Cele hopes FNB turns into Amakhosi slaughterhouse

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele has stressed the importance of turning FNB Stadium into a fortress, reckoning doing well in their backyard would also boost fans' attendance and create a “crazy” atmosphere.
Chiefs beat Richards Bay 1-0 in their second successive game at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, courtesy of Gaston Sirino's goal early in the second half. Chiefs, who have now won their first three opening league fixtures for the first time since the 2014/15 season, where they went on to win the title under Stuart Baxter, next host Mamelodi Sundowns in what would be their third home game in a row at this venue on August 27.
“It's important for a team like us to win home games because that also improves the attendance, especially because FNB is a huge stadium. I think delivering good performances and good results will help us get a crazy atmosphere at FNB Stadium because we want teams to feel that it's our home games when we're at FNB,'' Cele, who was voted man of the match versus Bay, said.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who hails from KwaMashu in Durban, suggested that they enjoy the fact that winning their three opening league fixtures have raised expectations that they can do big things this season.
“Playing for Chiefs means the expectations are always high. We are here because we want to handle those expectations and feed people what they expect, which is good results like we've started,'' Cele said.
Cele also explained what they've tried to fix this season off the back of an overwhelming 2024/25 league campaign, where they finished ninth with 12 defeats.
“Like I say all the time, we want to dominate games, we want to control games, so that games don't become too difficult for us. We also try to avoid many transitions by opponents because last season if you look at our games, we'd play and play then concede a transition. This season we try to be in control, especially in the opponent's half so that we can create more opportunities and also maintain control,'' Cele said.
SowetanLIVE
Cele hopes FNB turns into Amakhosi slaughterhouse
Midfielder believes good results will boost attendance for Amakhosi home games
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
