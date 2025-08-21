Soccer

Cardoso applauds Shalulile's record-breaking feat

Peter Shalulile equals PSL all-time scoring record of 129 goals with Siyabonga Nomvethe

21 August 2025 - 10:32
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has lauded hitman Peter Shalulile who equalled the PSL all-time scoring record with Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals during their 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.

Shalulile scored the second goal in the second half after Jayden Adams had given Sundowns a lead to help them register their second win of the Betway Premiership.

I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match.
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Cardoso congratulated the striker and said they will continue to support him to continue to help them.

“When players achieve their own objectives and make history and we as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” Cardoso told the media after the match.

“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match. Very resilient because it was a difficult match but we knew that probably it would be closer in the second half that we will have a chance to finish the game.

“We brought a lot of youngsters as you saw but we knew we could reinforce from the bench and all of them did well to help us to get the victory. Congratulations to the team and Peter as well.” 

Cardoso also gave an update on midfielder Themba Zwane's injury saying he is likely to be out for two months.

The veteran midfielder sustained an injury in the first half of their MTN8 semifinal first leg clash against Orlando Pirates last Saturday in Soweto.

“Unfortunately, Themba will be out I believe, maybe two months, probably,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate, but he will come back stronger for sure, and we are expecting him to come as quickly as possible. Since the moment he got injured, the club and Themba made every effort to make that time as short as possible.

“All players and everyone who’s part of the family [if] they are not 100% [fit], it is a big blow.

“But he will come back again, and soon he will be on the pitch, but [for now] we will rise with others.”

SowetanLIVE

Durban City lose interest in former Bucs striker Lepasa

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that they have moved on in trying to sign striker Zakhele Lepasa.
Sport
4 hours ago

Richards Bay's new young players will come right in time – Gabriel

Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has attributed the team’s disappointing start to the season to the introduction of many new young players, though ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane

Peter Shalulile has equalled the Premier Soccer League all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals.
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest