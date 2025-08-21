Cardoso congratulated the striker and said they will continue to support him to continue to help them.
“When players achieve their own objectives and make history and we as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” Cardoso told the media after the match.
“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match. Very resilient because it was a difficult match but we knew that probably it would be closer in the second half that we will have a chance to finish the game.
“We brought a lot of youngsters as you saw but we knew we could reinforce from the bench and all of them did well to help us to get the victory. Congratulations to the team and Peter as well.”
Cardoso also gave an update on midfielder Themba Zwane's injury saying he is likely to be out for two months.
The veteran midfielder sustained an injury in the first half of their MTN8 semifinal first leg clash against Orlando Pirates last Saturday in Soweto.
“Unfortunately, Themba will be out I believe, maybe two months, probably,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate, but he will come back stronger for sure, and we are expecting him to come as quickly as possible. Since the moment he got injured, the club and Themba made every effort to make that time as short as possible.
“All players and everyone who’s part of the family [if] they are not 100% [fit], it is a big blow.
“But he will come back again, and soon he will be on the pitch, but [for now] we will rise with others.”
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso applauds Shalulile's record-breaking feat
Peter Shalulile equals PSL all-time scoring record of 129 goals with Siyabonga Nomvethe
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has lauded hitman Peter Shalulile who equalled the PSL all-time scoring record with Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals during their 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.
Shalulile scored the second goal in the second half after Jayden Adams had given Sundowns a lead to help them register their second win of the Betway Premiership.
Cardoso congratulated the striker and said they will continue to support him to continue to help them.
“When players achieve their own objectives and make history and we as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” Cardoso told the media after the match.
“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match. Very resilient because it was a difficult match but we knew that probably it would be closer in the second half that we will have a chance to finish the game.
“We brought a lot of youngsters as you saw but we knew we could reinforce from the bench and all of them did well to help us to get the victory. Congratulations to the team and Peter as well.”
Cardoso also gave an update on midfielder Themba Zwane's injury saying he is likely to be out for two months.
The veteran midfielder sustained an injury in the first half of their MTN8 semifinal first leg clash against Orlando Pirates last Saturday in Soweto.
“Unfortunately, Themba will be out I believe, maybe two months, probably,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate, but he will come back stronger for sure, and we are expecting him to come as quickly as possible. Since the moment he got injured, the club and Themba made every effort to make that time as short as possible.
“All players and everyone who’s part of the family [if] they are not 100% [fit], it is a big blow.
“But he will come back again, and soon he will be on the pitch, but [for now] we will rise with others.”
SowetanLIVE
Durban City lose interest in former Bucs striker Lepasa
Richards Bay's new young players will come right in time – Gabriel
Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos