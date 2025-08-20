Vilakazi's inclusion was part of the game plan, not fan pressure – Ben Youssef

Chiefs struck via second half substitute Gaston Sirino three minutes before the hour mark to bag their third successive league victory of the campaign.
“Even in the last game [against Polokwane City last Wednesday, where they also won 1-0 at the same venue] the fans were asking about Vilakazi but it was the plan of the game [that saw them ending up not using him]. We try to manage our players, we know the situation... we are the coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and it's not the fans who decide,'' Ben Youssef said.
It's the first time that Amakhosi have won their first three opening league fixtures since the 2014/15 season, where they went on to win the league title under Stuart Baxter.
Chiefs have won their opening three fixtures against Stellenbosch (2-0 away), Polokwane and Bay without head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who had to rush to his homeland of Tunisia to be with his wife after she was involved in a “critical accident that occurred at home” a day before their opener against Stellenbosch almost a fortnight ago.
Ben Youssef has since revealed that Nabi will be back in time to prepare the side for their next league game against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on August 27. “Coach Nabi will be with us this week to prepare for the game against Sundowns,” Ben Youssef said.
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has made it clear that fan-darling Mfundo Vilakazi wasn't introduced to please the fans in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.
Vilakazi, 19, entered the fray in the 85th minute, replacing fellow club's youth development product, Mduduzi Shabalala. Vilakazi's introduction was well received by a buzzing crowd of about 10,000 people at the stadium, having been chanting his name before he came on.
