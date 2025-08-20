Galaxy had lost all their matches this season across all competitions and Beganovic insisted they didn't press any panic buttons as they knew the victory was around the corner.
“All three last games we played well. And then I can be happy when we analyse and do everything we see how we and how many chances we created. I said, one day we just need to stay calm,” Beganovic told the media after the match.
“Yes, it is painful but we need to stay calm and train the same way we have been doing. We want to keep our structure and philosophy exactly the same way we want to play every game not only against Chippa. But I'm happy especially [when] the young players learn faster and we need to believe in our process.”
Beganovic also lauded Dithejane and said they have been working on his finishing and he is pleased that he started scoring goals.
“He scored beautiful three goals and we can be happy because we need wingers who can score and we work a lot with our wingers on finishing. Even in our last game he got two big chances to score but he missed.
“Even so, we don't blame him, we support him, we believe in him and encourage him. Now, he gave us three goals but I want to put the attention on the whole team because we took three points.”
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Musa Nyatama, who replaced Sinethemba Badela, was disappointed with the results in his first match in charge.
Nyatama said a transition from being assistant coach to head coach affected the players after the club released Badela just a few matches into the new season.
“Psychologically, it affected the players but I don't want to reiterate too much on that. We had a game to play and we needed to concentrate on the game and also as a technical team we needed to prepare the team very well,” Nyatama said.
“We need to bounce back when we play Richards Bay in our next match, we are disappointed that we lost at home.”
SowetanLIVE
Relief for Beganovic as Galaxy seal their first victory
Image: ALAN EASON
After clinching their first win of the season in the Betway Premiership when they thumped Chippa United 4-1 at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Tuesday, TS Galaxy coach Adnand Beganovic was relieved and hopes to build on this result going forward.
Puso Dithejane scored the first hat-trick of the season, while Mlungisi Mbujana netted the other goal to help the Rockets collect three points. Khaya Mfecane had given the Chilli Boys a lead early in the first half.
Galaxy had lost all their matches this season across all competitions and Beganovic insisted they didn't press any panic buttons as they knew the victory was around the corner.
“All three last games we played well. And then I can be happy when we analyse and do everything we see how we and how many chances we created. I said, one day we just need to stay calm,” Beganovic told the media after the match.
“Yes, it is painful but we need to stay calm and train the same way we have been doing. We want to keep our structure and philosophy exactly the same way we want to play every game not only against Chippa. But I'm happy especially [when] the young players learn faster and we need to believe in our process.”
Beganovic also lauded Dithejane and said they have been working on his finishing and he is pleased that he started scoring goals.
“He scored beautiful three goals and we can be happy because we need wingers who can score and we work a lot with our wingers on finishing. Even in our last game he got two big chances to score but he missed.
“Even so, we don't blame him, we support him, we believe in him and encourage him. Now, he gave us three goals but I want to put the attention on the whole team because we took three points.”
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Musa Nyatama, who replaced Sinethemba Badela, was disappointed with the results in his first match in charge.
Nyatama said a transition from being assistant coach to head coach affected the players after the club released Badela just a few matches into the new season.
“Psychologically, it affected the players but I don't want to reiterate too much on that. We had a game to play and we needed to concentrate on the game and also as a technical team we needed to prepare the team very well,” Nyatama said.
“We need to bounce back when we play Richards Bay in our next match, we are disappointed that we lost at home.”
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi's inclusion was part of the game plan, not fan pressure – Ben Youssef
Bucs legend warns the new coach
POLL | Do you think Chiefs have turned the corner after two back-to-back wins?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos