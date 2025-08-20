Bucs legend warns the new coach

Orlando Pirates' legendary super-sub Andries Sebola has urged the club's coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, to play Kamogelo Sebelebele at his primary offensive position, despite impressing at right-back in the last game, vouching for Deano van Rooyen to be the first-choice right-back.
Sebelebele, 23, who joined Pirates from TS Galaxy in the off-season, started the MTN8 semifinal first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium at his natural right-wing position before Ouaddou moved him to right-back when he introduced Oswin Appollis two minutes after the hour mark. Van Rooyen had started at right-back.
Sebelebele scored in the 87th minute, ensuring the game ended 1-all. While Sebola wants Van Rooyen at right-back, it remains to be seen who Ouaddou will prefer at that slot when Pirates host Stellenbosch in their third league game of the campaign at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“Sebelebele has to play the position he was playing at TS Galaxy. I think Pirates bought him as a winger, so I would really like the coach to play him there because he's an offensive player. Van Rooyen is OK at left-back, so let him play there and Sebelebele at right-wing,” Sebola said.
“Yes, he did well against Sundowns at right-back, but you can't play him there permanently because there's Van Rooyen, who, for me, is the best at that position.”
The retired Bucs striker also warned Ouaddou against “dismantling” the team his predecessor Jose Riveiro had already built, saying he must introduce the newcomers gradually.
“Coach Ouaddou must not dismantle Riveiro's team by playing all these new guys at once ... that's not good for the harmony of the team. He did well against Sundowns to play Riveiro players, such as [Talente] Mbatha and [Evidence] Makgopa, because they form the core of this team, so he must continue with that,” Sebola said.
It's the first time since the 2007/08 season that the Sea Robbers lost their two opening league fixtures, having been beaten by Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: AmaZulu v Marumo, Princess Magogo; Magesi v Sundowns, Seshego; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando.
Bucs legend warns the new coach
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
