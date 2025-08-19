Durban City midfielder Haashim Domingo has identified the team’s “winning mentality” and “never-give-up attitude” as the factors that saw them win their first two matches in the Betway Premiership.
The league rookies started their Premiership campaign with wins against TS Galaxy and Chippa United, and Domingo was instrumental in both victories.
“I think we started very well and executed the coaches’ plans very well,” Domingo told the club’s media department.
“It's important for us to be consistent and to continue to put in the hard work. I think that, with our never-give-up mentality, helped us a lot in the campaign [so far].
“That’s what we did right in the first two matches. The winning mentality is key. We need to continue and be consistent in these things.”
Durban will host city rivals Golden Arrows at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). The 30-year-old said they know what to expect from Abafana Bes’thende.
“A derby is always tough,” said Domingo. “We’ve analysed what Golden Arrows are, what they can do and what they will bring to the game. We will definitely be prepared for that.
“Arrows are coached by an experienced coach [Manqoba Mngqithi], and the guys are very energetic; they work hard. But we will try our best to get three points at the end of the day.
“It won’t be easy, but we will definitely try to get the job done. It will be an interesting one, which we are looking forward to.”
‘Winning mentality’ is Durban City’s trump card as they face Arrows
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
