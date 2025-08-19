Having recorded two rare back-to-back league wins against Stellenbosch (home) and Polokwane City (away) in their first two Betway Premiership matches this season, Kaizer Chiefs have raised expectations that they can be one of the surprise packages this term.
Last season, Chiefs also managed to win their two opening league fixtures against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, before they went on to lose a whopping 12 games of the remaining 26 to finish ninth.
However, the difference this term is that Amakhosi have won the first two fixtures without conceding, meaning their defence, which was breached 32 times in 28 league fixtures last season, is improving. Chiefs’ only two back-to-back league wins last season came on match days one and two.
POLL | Do you think Chiefs have turned the corner after two back-to-back wins?
Image: Grant Pitcher
Having recorded two rare back-to-back league wins against Stellenbosch (home) and Polokwane City (away) in their first two Betway Premiership matches this season, Kaizer Chiefs have raised expectations that they can be one of the surprise packages this term.
Last season, Chiefs also managed to win their two opening league fixtures against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, before they went on to lose a whopping 12 games of the remaining 26 to finish ninth.
However, the difference this term is that Amakhosi have won the first two fixtures without conceding, meaning their defence, which was breached 32 times in 28 league fixtures last season, is improving. Chiefs’ only two back-to-back league wins last season came on match days one and two.
On Tuesday morning, Chiefs confirmed signing Nigerian striker Godspower Ighodaro, a proven goal-scorer who boasts 25 goals from 97 appearances in the PSL, having played for teams like SuperSport United, Chippa United and AmaZulu.
— SowetanLIVE
Chiefs boosts offensive skills ahead of Richards Bay clash
Constructive criticism helped me improve – Cross
Chiefs positive of turning the corner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos