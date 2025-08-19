Soccer

POLL | Do you think Chiefs have turned the corner after two back-to-back wins?

19 August 2025 - 14:09
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Ashley Cupido of Stellenbosch FC tackles Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Having recorded two rare back-to-back league wins against Stellenbosch (home) and Polokwane City (away) in their first two Betway Premiership matches this season, Kaizer Chiefs have raised expectations that they can be one of the surprise packages this term.

Last season, Chiefs also managed to win their two opening league fixtures against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, before they went on to lose a whopping 12 games of the remaining 26 to finish ninth.

However, the difference this term is that Amakhosi have won the first two fixtures without conceding, meaning their defence, which was breached 32 times in 28 league fixtures last season, is improving. Chiefs’ only two back-to-back league wins last season came on match days one and two.

On Tuesday morning, Chiefs confirmed signing Nigerian striker Godspower Ighodaro, a proven goal-scorer who boasts 25 goals from 97 appearances in the PSL, having played for teams like SuperSport United, Chippa United and AmaZulu.

