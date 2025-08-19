“We’ve also played friendly games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, preparing for this. We wanted to bring something new to this league and I’m happy we can see a glimpse of what we are trying to bring to the league.”
Makhoye promised the team will be better against Babina Noko tonight, saying they had had enough time to prepare for the fixture.
“I was not worried when we lost our first game because we scored an own goal. We sat down with the players and showed them the mistakes we made and where we needed to improve,” he said.
“We need to do better, especially in defending. Once we play the fifth game, everyone will understand the intensity of the league because we are catching up. Remember, we didn’t have a good preseason; we had two weeks due to the playoffs. Now we had four days to prepare for this game. At least in this game, we will do better than the previous one.”
Sekhukhune will be looking to register their third successive win in league matches and also bounce back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing 0-2 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
'Orbit need to fix defence against Babina Noko’
Coach backs team to do well in Premiership
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye is satisfied with his team’s performance in their opening two matches of the Betway Premiership.
But he concedes they must do better in defence.
The Mswenko Boys started their Premiership campaign with an own-goal defeat to AmaZulu before edging Siwelele 1-0 in their last match.
As they prepare to face Sekhukhune United at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Makhoye said they have already shown a glimpse of what they are trying to do in the league.
“We adapted in the second round of the [Motsepe Foundation Championship] season,” Makhoye said. “We already knew that we were a team ready for the Premiership when we were chasing Durban City. Even when we lost against AmaZulu in our opening match, we didn’t have a bad game.
“I think we were unfortunate that we conceded an own goal. We had big chances that we should have scored, so we were not worried. If you check the players that are here, they have experience and have played in the Premiership. Some of them have been here for eight years.
“We’ve also played friendly games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, preparing for this. We wanted to bring something new to this league and I’m happy we can see a glimpse of what we are trying to bring to the league.”
Makhoye promised the team will be better against Babina Noko tonight, saying they had had enough time to prepare for the fixture.
“I was not worried when we lost our first game because we scored an own goal. We sat down with the players and showed them the mistakes we made and where we needed to improve,” he said.
“We need to do better, especially in defending. Once we play the fifth game, everyone will understand the intensity of the league because we are catching up. Remember, we didn’t have a good preseason; we had two weeks due to the playoffs. Now we had four days to prepare for this game. At least in this game, we will do better than the previous one.”
Sekhukhune will be looking to register their third successive win in league matches and also bounce back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing 0-2 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
Makhoye to balance his 9 to 5 and coaching at Orbit
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Betway Premiership is back — who is your money on?
Orbit College graduate to Premiership after win over Cape Town City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos