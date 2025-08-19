“It's normal to receive constructive criticism. I think it [being criticised] helps me as a player to improve. To help the team go forward, I need to improve on whether I make mistakes or not.”
Chiefs signed two left-backs – Paseka Mako and Nkanyiso Shinga during the offseason to beef up that position and Cross embraces the competition.
“It's good to have healthy competition in that position. Having competition is good because you improve and you don't get complacent, so having guys in the same position helps me improve and it is also good for the squad depth,” Cross said.
Chiefs rarely won both of their opening two fixtures and Cross has called for calm heads amid this purple patch.
“I feel like it's been a good start for us, especially to win two games off the bat. I think we just have to stay grounded because there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance, so we just have to take it game by game,” Cross said.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: Chiefs v Bay, FNB; Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City; Durban v Arrows, Chatsworth; Orbit v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville; Siwelele v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Marumo, Princess Magogo; Magesi v Sundowns, Seshego; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando
SowetanLIVE
Constructive criticism helped me improve – Cross
Defender embraces competition of two new left-backs added in Chiefs
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Looking somewhat rejuvenated after struggling with form last season, Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross has told how criticism has reinvigorated him, albeit admitting “it was difficult” to be scapegoated.
Cross received a lot of criticism from the club's fan base last term as he struggled to knuckle down in what was his maiden season at Chiefs. The 24-year-old utility left-back would go on to lose his slot in the starting line-up amid shaky performances.
Cross seems to have redeemed himself, starting Chiefs' first two league games against Stellenbosch and Polokwane City. The Amakhosi defender is also expected to start when they host Richards Bay in their third league game of the season at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“It was a difficult time, but I think you have to go through those times to be stronger as a person and to not lose yourself in those situations. I just put my head down and kept on working hard,” Cross reflected on being criticised by a section of Amakhosi's supporters last term.
“It's normal to receive constructive criticism. I think it [being criticised] helps me as a player to improve. To help the team go forward, I need to improve on whether I make mistakes or not.”
Chiefs signed two left-backs – Paseka Mako and Nkanyiso Shinga during the offseason to beef up that position and Cross embraces the competition.
“It's good to have healthy competition in that position. Having competition is good because you improve and you don't get complacent, so having guys in the same position helps me improve and it is also good for the squad depth,” Cross said.
Chiefs rarely won both of their opening two fixtures and Cross has called for calm heads amid this purple patch.
“I feel like it's been a good start for us, especially to win two games off the bat. I think we just have to stay grounded because there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance, so we just have to take it game by game,” Cross said.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: Chiefs v Bay, FNB; Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City; Durban v Arrows, Chatsworth; Orbit v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville; Siwelele v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Marumo, Princess Magogo; Magesi v Sundowns, Seshego; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs boosts offensive skills ahead of Richards Bay clash
Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits ahead of first home clash
Chiefs positive of turning the corner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos