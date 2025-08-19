Ntseki took a hastily assembled squad made up of a number of players without clubs such as Wayde Jooste, Mphahlele, Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe, Zakhele Lepasa and Kutumela.
Bafana coach Ntseki proud of his players despite dramatic Chan exit
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
A bitterly disappointed Molefi Ntseki praised his players for showing commitment after they bowed out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) with a dramatic and VAR influenced 3-3 draw with Uganda on Monday night.
Bafana led 3-1 after 83 minutes through goals by Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thabiso Kutumela and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but the Ugandan Cranes launched a spirited fightback to earn a 3-3 draw that eliminated South Africa.
Uganda scored two late penalties, one from Allan Okello in the 88th minute and the other from Rogers Torach deep into referee’s optional time to see the co-hosts go through to the quarterfinal stage with second-placed Algeria in Group C.
“They showed a lot of character because they were convinced this was a game for us to win,” said Ntseki.
“When things turned around you could see the experience in terms of how they handled the situation. Even after making the substitutions, we managed to get an opportunity for the fourth goal but it was not meant to be.
“As South Africans we are proud of the performance we experienced in this tournament from the players we brought here.”
Ntseki took a hastily assembled squad made up of a number of players without clubs such as Wayde Jooste, Mphahlele, Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe, Zakhele Lepasa and Kutumela.
“We brought professionals to the tournament and they showed their professionalism and commitment, understanding they are playing for their country.
“In a game of football there are three results and unfortunately we got the result we did not want. We wanted a win and it did not happen. As for the future, the country is proud of their performances and I can’t fault any of them in terms of commitment.”
In the match played in front of a packed Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Ntseki said his charges gave their best and did not lose even though it was not enough to progress.
“It is not a loss because the score was 3-3 and players gave their best. What went wrong was to lead 3-1 and end up drawing 3-3. Tactically we did what we needed to do, the goals we scored were in relation to how we analysed and planned for the game.
“We scored three goals and for whatever reason they managed to score two late goals to force a draw. VAR at times gives advantage to the other team. We respect the decision by it.”
