Pirates coach declines credit for Sebelebele's masterclass

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou didn’t want to take credit for Kamogelo Sebelebele’s top performance at right-back after changing him to play there from right-wing in their 1-1 MTN8 semifinals first leg draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
Sebelebele started the game as a right-winger, but Ouaddou moved him to right-back when he introduced Oswin Appollis two minutes after the hour mark. Sebelebele would find himself on the score sheet in the 87th minute, cancelling out Teboho Mokoena’s first-half header. The second leg is at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“In modern football, you can see that many players are being rotated to play various positions. I think as a player, you have to be able to play at least two positions. It’s very important [as a player] to give solutions to the coaches, as today Sebelebele gave me a solution,” Ouaddou said.
“I knew that he [Sebelebele] can be efficient at right-back and I was looking for somebody, as we were trailing 1-0, who’s able to use the channel and deliver some crosses while he’s also good defensively.
“Sometimes it [changing players’ natural positions] works like it worked today, but sometimes it doesn’t work. It [that Sebelebele impressed at right-back] doesn’t mean that I did a fantastic job, no! I had a feeling that it’d work and it worked, but maybe another day it won’t work and people will say it’s not a good change, but I am happy today it worked.”
Ouaddou also lauded skipper Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, 19, for his splendid performance against Sundowns, suggesting that with such a display, he’d fit in big clubs in Europe.
“This guy [Mbokazi], if he continues to work and be professional, taking care of his lifestyle, I think he has a great future because what I have seen again today is just unbelievable. It’s a performance for big clubs in Europe and we are happy to have him at Pirates, the biggest club in Africa.”
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Bay, FNB; Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City; Durban v Arrows, Chatsworth; Orbit v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville; Siwelele v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Marumo, Princess Magogo; Magesi v Sundowns, Seshego; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando
SowetanLIVE
Pirates coach declines credit for Sebelebele's masterclass
Ouaddou says he's just happy the winger worked out well at the right-back
Image: Veli Nhlapo
