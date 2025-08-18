Off the back of winning both their opening fixtures against Stellenbosch and Polokwane City, Chiefs host Bay in their third league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). Ben Youssef has made it clear that they weren't satisfied with their performances against Stellies and Polokwane, asserting they've had time to fine-tune some things ahead of the Bay clash.
“The games against Stellenbosch and Polokwane are now behind us. We were happy about the results but we were [not] so happy about the performances. We feel like we can still do better,'' Ben Youssef said during a press conference at Naturena on Monday morning.
“The Polokwane game was very tough for us because it came just two days after we played Stellenbosch... we didn't have any training session because we returned on Monday after a game on Sunday. We just did a recovery session and had a video session.
“Ahead of this game against Bay, we had some time to work to correct our mistakes. We are trying to improve some offensive qualities for our players, giving our players more ideas and we hope tomorrow [on Tuesday] we will be ready to win.”
Chiefs boosts offensive skills ahead of Richards Bay clash
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef appears to be expecting Amakhosi to deliver an improved performance when they host Richards Bay, saying they weren't happy with how they played in the past two matches.
Ben Youssef also downplayed the unavailability of new striker Flavio Silva, who's still waiting for his international transfer certificate.
“We are a big team. We don't depend on individuals. We are a team and whoever is ready will play. Now we haved [Wandile] Duba, we have Naledi [Hlongwane] and we're waiting for Silva. For sure when Silva becomes available, he will give us more solutions but now we only think about the players who are available,'' Ben Youssef said.
