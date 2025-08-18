A lot can happen when we meet Bucs again – Cardoso

Cardoso emphasised that they won’t obsess about keeping a clean sheet in the home leg, though not conceding would see them go through to the final ahead of Pirates, who are the defending champions.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested that the team won’t be banking much on the away goal they scored against Orlando Pirates when they host them in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Sundowns scored what could be an important away goal as the first leg ended 1-all at Orlando Stadium at the weekend. The Brazilians netted via Teboho Mokoena’s thumping header from a Marcelo Allende corner-kick late in the first half, before Kamogelo Sebelebele levelled matters in the 87th minute. The second leg is billed for Saturday (3pm).
“Obviously, scoring one goal away can make a difference, but that can depend on a lot of things that could happen in the second match,” Cardoso said.
“Of course, we know that if we can get a clean sheet, we go through. But we know that Pirates and Sundowns can score goals in the second leg because both teams are teams that usually score goals ... it’s difficult for these teams to play a goalless draw.”
Cardoso emphasised that they won’t obsess about keeping a clean sheet in the home leg, though not conceding would see them go through to the final ahead of Pirates, who are the defending champions.
“And if you think about not conceding, for sure you’re going to concede,” Cardoso said. “You need to play the next match to win because if you win, you go through.
“The biggest advantage we’ve got is that if we win the next match at home, it’s enough. But it’s good that we scored, and it’s a slight advantage because a 0-0 draw would be enough for us to go to the final, but if it’s 1-1 or 2-2, it will be a different story.”
Sundowns were dealt a blow in the first leg after skipper, Themba Zwane, had to be stretchered off with what looked like a hamstring injury in the 13th minute.
“We are still awaiting a complete medical assessment on Zwane’s injury, but we hope that it is not too serious,” the Brazilian’s mentor said.
