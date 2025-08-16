Soccer

Unexpected draw might turn tide for new Pirates coach

Bringing back fan favourites adds to exciting match

By Sihle Ndebele - 16 August 2025 - 17:49
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates and Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8, semi -final first Leg match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates and Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8, semi -final first Leg match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

At Orlando Stadium

Coming into this fixture under immense pressure off the back of two back-to-back league defeats, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou managed to weather the storm as they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-all stalemate in the MTN8 semifinals first leg here on Saturday afternoon.

Ouaddou pulled an ace out of his sleeve, moving Kamogelo Sebelebele from right-wing to right-back early in the second half. This tactical switch proved to be Pirates' trump card as Sebelebele netted the equaliser in the 87th minute, setting up an interesting second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria next Saturday.

Just when the game looked to be heading into halftime without a goal, Teboho Mokoena powered home Marcelo Allende's corner kick in the 36th minute. The goal left Pirates at sixes and sevens as they nearly conceded a second one a few minutes later, but their shot-stopper Sipho Chaine stood firm, making two quick double saves to deny Arthur Sales and Tashreeq Matthews in quick succession.

Matthews's opportunity was a rebound from very close range after Chaine had parried away Sales's shot from just outside the box in front of him.

Off the back of two back-to-back league defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants home and away respectively, Pirates coach Ouaddou finally capitulated to fans' demands, reinstating Deano van Rooyen, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa among others to the starting line-up.

IN PICS | Fans fired up for Pirates vs Sundowns MTN8 Clash

Excited fans pack Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. SowetanLIVE 
Sport
11 hours ago

Ouaddou had preferred newcomers over these players, who were instrumental for the club in the past few months under his predecessor José Riveiro, in his first three matches in charge.

Sundowns was dealt a major blow when skipper and playmaker Themba Zwane had to be stretchered off with what looked like a hamstring strain as early as the 31st minute. Jayden Adams replaced him a few seconds later.

The first half was far from entertaining, though both teams made some box entries, albeit without really threatening each other. Makgopa was crucial for Pirates, always tracking back to help them defend. More than anything, the first half was just physical, producing a number of fouls and bruising battles. 

Pirates started the second half in a more purposeful fashion, showing a sense of urgency with some nice quick interplays. Relebohile Mofokeng brilliantly set up Makgopa very early into half, but the striker lacked composure, allowing Sundowns defenders to thwart danger by clearing the ball.

Bucs would surprisingly withdraw right-back Van Rooyen for winger Oswin Appollis two minutes post the hour mark. This change saw winger Sebelebele move to right-back while Appollis occupied his spot. Pirates' first best chance of the second half fell for Makgopa, who rose smartly from a corner-kick only for his effort to hit the woodwork in the 78th minute. 

SowetanLIVE 

’We’re excited for the game, we’ll give it our all –Ouaddou

As clear as it is that his future could be in serious doubt should they lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8, Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
1 day ago

Downs vs Bucs in MTN8 a game of two wounded lions

With Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates having a slow start this season, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso feels their clash in the MTN8 semifinal ...
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in MTN8 semi showdown

In the 76th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassadors ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest