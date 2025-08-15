’We’re excited for the game, we’ll give it our all –Ouaddou

Many have slated the Bucs coach for dismantling the core of last season’s team, with several players who were key last season, such as Thalente Mbatha, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deano van Rooyen, among others, yet to play under him as he has mainly preferred newcomers.
“We have a talented squad, a big squad and everybody is important to the club and everybody will get the possibility to compete and show what they’re able to give for the club. We have a lot of new players, of course, our duty is to integrate them into the team,” Ouaddou said.
Ouaddou has also vowed Pirates will turn the tables.
“What we can promise our fans is that we’re going to bounce back and we’re going to sweat on our shirt to try to represent the badge very well, in the right way, to bring them happiness... It’s only the beginning,” he noted.
As clear as it is that his future could be in serious doubt should they lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8, Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou is excited about this fixture, scheduled for Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“It’s a very exciting moment for the players and the fans as well. Two of the biggest teams, not only in SA but on the continent, will play, so we’re excited to play this game and we hope to give a good game, a good show for all supporters in SA,” Ouaddou told a press conference at PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.
Ouaddou joined Pirates before the season started, replacing Jose Riveiro, who won five trophies at the club, including the last three editions of the MTN8. Ouaddou is already under pressure after recording two back-to-back league losses against Sekhukhune United and his former side, Marumo Gallants, home and away, respectively, with many already calling for his head.
Even so, the 46-year-old mentor, who was a solid, versatile centre-back for various top European clubs like Fulham and Rennes, among other teams, in his heyday, suggested that he’s embracing the pressure he finds himself under at Bucs.
“You tell me about pressure? Pressure is always there when you train such a big club ... the pressure is everywhere and we have to transform it into a positive pressure to give the best for our fans and for the club to change things, to bring back happiness and victories,” Ouaddou said.
