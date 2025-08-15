“It’s not going to be an easy game. They’re a very difficult team to play, especially at Danie Craven, where they get a very good support, versus when they play at Athlone or Cape Town stadiums.
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler hatches plan against hoodoo team Stellies
Sekhukhune coach hopes to improve poor record against the Winelands outfit
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler aims to improve his poor record against Stellenbosch when the teams meet in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
“My record against them is not brilliant,” he said at Babina Noko’s press conference yesterday.
“Hopefully, we can go there and not only change my fortunes against them but also Sekhukhune’s, in terms of trying to reach the MTN8 final.”
Sekhukhune has had two wins , seven defeats, and two draws in the 11 matches they've played against Stellies.
This is a record Tinkler is desperate to improve. “[Stellies have been] an excellent team over the past few seasons, and [have] surprised many with the performances that they have put on and where they finished in the league,” he said.
“It’s not going to be an easy game. They’re a very difficult team to play, especially at Danie Craven, where they get a very good support, versus when they play at Athlone or Cape Town stadiums.
“It is a team that is built for counterattack. They are a team that looks to capitalise on your few mistakes. So, we have to be at our best.”
Tinkler highlighted areas of difficulty in past matches against Stellies, and said he might need to change his approach for Saturday’s match.
“ As a coach, I'm possession-based. I’m an attacking coach. I want the team to go forward, and history tells you that when I do that [against Stellenbosch], we tend to get punished on the counterattack,” he said.
“Maybe my approach in this game has to be slightly different. A lot of the goals they score come from transitional play, which they are extremely good at.”
Tinkler feels Stellies are still a threat despite losing a few key players. “In terms of their recruitment, they are one of the best in the league. Whenever they lose a talented player, they tend to bring in someone with pretty much the same [talent].”
