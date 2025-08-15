The Rise and Shine coach reserved special praise for 32-year-old versatile midfielder Lebohang Nkaki for playing 62 consecutive games for the club since their promotion back to the Premiership in 2023.
“Nkaki has been here... he's the rock, he brings stability to our team. He also brings leadership, he's solid and he's composed on the ball and he's good off the ball as well. We also can play from the back with him ... he can also [be] man-mark, so he's our core in terms of defending,” Mohafe said.
Mohafe said they were just unlucky to lose against Amakhosi, explaining how they knew how Chiefs were going to get at them. Polokwane have finished in the top eight for two successive seasons and their rather uninspiring start to the season could hamper their ambitions this term.
“It was a tough match for both teams, but it was unfortunate that we became the losers. We gave our goal and it's disappointing that we conceded a goal we had trained for ... we knew that they'd come with diagonal balls from their left side and try to combine from the right and play crosses,” Mohafe said.
Polokwane's next game is against Siwelele at Dr Molemela Stadium on August 19.
SowetanLIVE
Polokwane City coach worried as goal drought extends
It's a big concern for us to not scored a goal – Mohafe
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has admitted that it's concerning that they're yet to score a goal in the 2025/26 season after three games.
Polokwane suffered their first league defeat of the campaign when they went 1-0 down to Kaizer Chiefs, courtesy of Siphesihle Ndlovu's strike, at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, having played a goalless draw against Magesi in their league opener at home last Saturday. Rise and Shine were elbowed out of the MTN8 in the first round by Orlando Pirates, who outwitted them 2-0 at Orlando Stadium a fortnight ago.
“It's a big concern for us that we have not scored a goal. It's an element that needs to be taken care of very, fast and furious,” Mohafe said.
The Rise and Shine coach reserved special praise for 32-year-old versatile midfielder Lebohang Nkaki for playing 62 consecutive games for the club since their promotion back to the Premiership in 2023.
“Nkaki has been here... he's the rock, he brings stability to our team. He also brings leadership, he's solid and he's composed on the ball and he's good off the ball as well. We also can play from the back with him ... he can also [be] man-mark, so he's our core in terms of defending,” Mohafe said.
Mohafe said they were just unlucky to lose against Amakhosi, explaining how they knew how Chiefs were going to get at them. Polokwane have finished in the top eight for two successive seasons and their rather uninspiring start to the season could hamper their ambitions this term.
“It was a tough match for both teams, but it was unfortunate that we became the losers. We gave our goal and it's disappointing that we conceded a goal we had trained for ... we knew that they'd come with diagonal balls from their left side and try to combine from the right and play crosses,” Mohafe said.
Polokwane's next game is against Siwelele at Dr Molemela Stadium on August 19.
SowetanLIVE
Bafana Chan coach Ntseki expecting tough battle against Niger in crucial group clash
Tinkler hatches plan against hoodoo team Stellies
Downs vs Bucs in MTN8 a game of two wounded lions
’We’re excited for the game, we’ll give it our all –Ouaddou
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos