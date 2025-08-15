“The team is adapting to new realities. It doesn't look like it, but it is exactly like that. Sometimes it is more difficult to cope with the losses of players who are so important in the team, rather than keep the team and change the coach.
Downs vs Bucs in MTN8 a game of two wounded lions
Coach reveals squad is struggling over uncertain futures of Ribeiro, Mudau
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates having a slow start this season, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso feels their clash in the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow will gauge both of them on how far they are in terms of evolution.
Neither team has had the start they hoped for in the Betway Premiership, with the Buccaneers suffering two successive defeats, while the Brazilians had a draw before beating AmaZulu 2-0 on Tuesday.
Cardoso believes their struggles are because they don't have two key players, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Khuliso Mudau, whose futures remain uncertain.
“Pirates are a team that is under development, so is Sundowns, despite looking not exactly like that because the losses we have in the squad at the moment considering last year, had a lot of impact in a way we used to play,” Cardoso told the media during a press conference at PSL headquarters in Johannesburg yesterday.
Image: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
“The team is adapting to new realities. It doesn't look like it, but it is exactly like that. Sometimes it is more difficult to cope with the losses of players who are so important in the team, rather than keep the team and change the coach.
“But I think the team is growing over that. Hopefully, we are finding ourselves in terms of how we are going to be in two months. I think the game in the end will bring different ideas about how the teams are and how they can express themselves.”
Cardoso also said they will approach the first leg with intentions of getting a positive result to have an advantage heading into the return leg and won't read much into Pirates' back-to-back defeats.
“This kind of match, the first whistle puts us in another dimension and what happened in the past will have nothing to do with this game,” he said.
“It is a story that is completely different. There are a lot of emotions behind it. There are a lot of players in these matches who show themselves in levels that they were not at.
“So, I think what is important is that the team that wants to get a result must show a standard. That's what I'm hoping we can do to be very competitive so we can win more duels, more balls and find the right spaces to play.”
