Zwane plots against Sundowns' fatigue

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane is of the view that fatigue will catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns this season after their participation in the Club Fifa World Cup in the US in June.
As a result, Sundowns didn't have a proper preseason after they returned to training two weeks before the new season started and endured a slow start in the Betway Premiership with a draw against Chippa United before beating AmaZulu 2-0 on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Zwane believes that at some point in the season, Sundowns will struggle and that teams will have to capitalise.
“It's going to be tough because Sundowns were playing the Club World Cup, and at some point their players will get tired, I'm talking from the players' perspective, because I played and I know,” Zwane told the media after the match.
“If you can play football for four years with the same pace, demands, travelling and all that it's unlike in Europe, when they travel, it's two, three of four hours, but for Sundowns, and I know they can charter [flights], but you have to travel for 7-8 hours sometimes.
“So we just have to capitalise on that, but once again, they are a top team, there's no doubt about it. It's good for South African football, and we have to gauge ourselves and get closer, so we learned a thing or two today.”
Goals from Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews secured Sundowns their first win. AmaZulu had chances of their own to score but failed to take them.
And Zwane rued the missed chances, but feels they will improve with time.
“I think if you were to start the squad from scratch, in terms of bringing in new players, it's always going to be difficult. It depends on who you were competing with last season,” he said.
“Right now, Sundowns are probably playing in third gear, so we also have to be smart if we are to compete with Sundowns. You have to capitalise, how? Sundowns will play in the Champions League, and with Sundowns players in the national team, there are likely be injuries.
“Today we showed that with less quality, we can compete, especially in the first half, but in the second half it was a case of consistency.”
Zwane plots against Sundowns' fatigue
PSL teams can capitalise when Downs are weary from Champions League commitments'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
