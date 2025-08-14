WATCH | Kaze urges Amakhosi fans to 'temper the excitement' after consecutive league victories

“We look more like a team than before, in everything. Even in our weak moments, we are there as a team, we help each other.”
Keeping clean sheets in both of their opening games is a huge improvement for Chiefs, who leaked a whopping 32 goals from 28 league games last season. Kaze has explained how they've gone about fixing their leaky defence this season.
“We conceded a lot of goals last season, a lot of goals as well from set pieces, a lot of rebounds as well... it's things that we worked on technically, tactically and as well in more like psychological way to involved everyone because we felt like that at some point last season, our backline and goalkeepers were little bit left alone to deal with those kind of issues, which we believe that everyone needs to take responsibility from the strikers up top until the keeper,'' Kaze narrated.
Chiefs' next game is only on August 19 vs Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.
After garnering rare back-to-back league wins, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has cautioned Amakhosi to tone down the excitement, saying they hadn't arrived yet.
Chiefs, who got their 2025/26 campaign off to a brilliant start by beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in Cape Town last Sunday, continued with their great start to the campaign, beating Polokwane City 1-0 in their second league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Siphesihle Ndlovu scored the game's only goal.
“It's true that we are confident but I'd say that as well, we need to temper the excitement because it's only the second game of the season... there's still 28 games to go and we still have a long way to go and a lot of things to work on,'' Kaze said.
“We need to know that we haven't arrived [yet]. We still have to work very hard and I am pretty sure that if everyone pulls in the same direction, we will get it right.
