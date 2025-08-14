After registering their successive victory in the Betway Premiership when they beat Chippa United 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday, Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that his focus has been working on defence since taking over and he is happy his side are not conceding.
Durban started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy before their 1-0 win over Chippa and in both matches, they looked solid in defence. Joslin Kamatuka scored the only goal late in the match on Wednesday to hand Durban their second win of the season and Hunt was full of praise for his side.
“When I first came in, the first thing you do is to try and work on those things, defence shape, balance how you want to defend and I did that for three weeks with them,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“It is not always going to be like that you are playing against better quality and if we can keep clean sheets you have a half of a chance. I think what we are lacking in the two games we played I think we created so many opportunities.
“But we have to keep clean sheets. That means how we defend from front and all these types of things which we will work on. It is easy to talk now we need to get through these games, we have tough matches now coming up and every fixture is going to be a fight that's for sure.”
Hunt proud as defensive focus leads Durban City to successive clean sheets
Image: BackpagePix
After registering their successive victory in the Betway Premiership when they beat Chippa United 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday, Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that his focus has been working on defence since taking over and he is happy his side are not conceding.
Durban started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy before their 1-0 win over Chippa and in both matches, they looked solid in defence. Joslin Kamatuka scored the only goal late in the match on Wednesday to hand Durban their second win of the season and Hunt was full of praise for his side.
“When I first came in, the first thing you do is to try and work on those things, defence shape, balance how you want to defend and I did that for three weeks with them,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“It is not always going to be like that you are playing against better quality and if we can keep clean sheets you have a half of a chance. I think what we are lacking in the two games we played I think we created so many opportunities.
“But we have to keep clean sheets. That means how we defend from front and all these types of things which we will work on. It is easy to talk now we need to get through these games, we have tough matches now coming up and every fixture is going to be a fight that's for sure.”
With the league set to take a break in December due to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Hunt said it is important they collect as many points as they can to try and reach the 30 mark.
“You will get two seasons because we are going to have a long break, so it will be another new season and you will have six weeks off,” he said.
“But I have done this before many times and I like three games a week because there is less talking and more playing. It is okay when you are winning and we will see how we are going to react when we take a loss.
“But I think the mentality is good. It is refreshing for me to work with a bunch of people that really want to work and it is helping me as well.”
Meanwhile, Hunt also urged Phakamani Mahlambi who is currently training with them to make use of the opportunity he has been offered to impress the club.
“He must revive himself, I can only give him the platform. It's like any football player, I give him the platform and opportunity.”
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Kaze urges Amakhosi fans to 'temper the excitement' after consecutive league victories
Gallants can win trophies – Lafitte
WATCH | Cardoso regrets Sundown's delay in resolving Ribeiro, Mudau's futures
Three SA boxers through to grand prix semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos