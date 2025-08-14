Oozing confidence after recording two back-to-back league wins against Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, 28-year-old Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte, who's the youngest mentor in the division, believes Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have a squad that can win trophies.
In both games against Bay and Pirates, Marumo won 2-1, netting the winning goals in stoppage time in both matches played at Dr Molemela Stadium. Against Bay, Marumo were playing with 10 men after skipper Edgar Manaka was red-carded in the 39th minute.
“I am happy to be here. I work with the president [Abram Sello] to improve the team and I believe in the future it's possible to win trophies with this squad,” Lafitte said.
On bolstering their squad before the PSL transfer window closes on September 22, the Frenchman said: “It's possible that we can still add two or three players before the window closes ... a few foreign players can still come, a defender and a striker.”
Gallants can win trophies – Lafitte
Coach impressed by players' mental fortitude
Image: Charle Lombard
Lafitte, who joined Bahlabane Ba Ntwa last month off the back of winning the Ivorian Ligue 1 with Stade d'Abidjan, also hailed the win against Bucs as a “fantastic result”, lauding their ability to score late goals as he feels that was reflective of their mental fortitude.
“It's a fantastic result. I am happy for the team, for the fans and for the club. It was a difficult game, we all know that Pirates are a fantastic team,” the Bahlabane Ba Ntwa tactician said.
“It was our second game scoring in stoppage time and that speaks volumes about the mindset and the mentality of the players. We have had a really good start.”
Jaisen Clifford scored the goal that sank Pirates in the 92nd minute. Patrick Maswanganyi had put Bucs ahead in the 16th minute, before Daniel Msendami restored parity on the stroke of halftime. Marumo's next game is against AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium on August 20.
Age is no problem, insists Gallants' new coach Lafitte
Downs still tops favourites as the league kicks off
