Soccer

We must score goals to win matches – Maduka

'We need to be clinical'

13 August 2025 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
John Maduka head coach of Magesi FC
John Maduka head coach of Magesi FC
Image: Philip Maeta

Magesi coach John Maduka has urged his side to be clinical in front of goal as they look for their first win when they face Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

Dikwena tša Meetse started their Betway Premiership campaign with a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend.

It was a match where they created several chances but failed to take them. And while it was their first game of the season, Maduka is positive they will take some of the chances they create, starting with Stellies tonight.

“The players have to understand that you win games by scoring goals and there will be matches where you won't get chances like that. When you are in the final third, you need to be clinical. If you get one chance, make sure that you convert it because you don't know whether you are going to get it again,” Maduka stated.

“It is something that we have to continue working on. Remember, it was the first game of the season. Maybe it was intense and the decision-making was not up to standard, but I have a belief that we will get better.”

Despite failing to convert the chances they created, Maduka said there are a lot of positives and negatives they took out of that draw, which they are working on to improve.

“There are so many positives we took from the game and negatives as well, something that we have to sort out. We are trying to change how they play and also believe in themselves and be confident on the ball,” he said.

“So far, so good. We are happy with what we saw. We thought we could have done better, especially with the good opportunities that we had. I'm happy that the boys created chances for us to put on the back of the net.”

Meanwhile, Stellies will also be eyeing their first win after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last home match on Sunday.

However, they face a Magesi side that has enjoyed a good run since moving to Seshego Stadium last season, where they have only lost once – to Chippa United.   

SowetanLIVE

