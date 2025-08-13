Sekhukhune United or Stellenbosch will lift this year's wafa wafa cup – Mere

"I know that a lot of people think the winner of the semifinal involving Pirates and Sundowns will certainly lift the trophy, but I have a different opinion... for me one between Stellies and Sekhukhune will win this year's MTN8,'' the 41-year-old Mere told SowetanLive during a wide-ranging interview at the publication's offices in Parktown on Tuesday.
Legendary full-back Vuyo Mere, who's one of the MTN8 ambassadors, has tipped the winner of the second MTN8 semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch to win the Wafa Wafa tournament ahead of either Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.
The MTN8 semifinal first legs are billed for Saturday, with the first one between Pirates and Sundowns, scheduled for Orlando Stadium at 3pm, already a sold-out affair. Stellenbosch host Sekhukhune in the second one at Danie Craven later on the day (6pm).
"I know that a lot of people think the winner of the semifinal involving Pirates and Sundowns will certainly lift the trophy, but I have a different opinion... for me one between Stellies and Sekhukhune will win this year's MTN8,'' the 41-year-old Mere told SowetanLive during a wide-ranging interview at the publication's offices in Parktown on Tuesday.
"Sekhukhune are in a good space, especially after beating Pirates in their first league game as well and Stellenbosch we all know that they are capable of doing great things... I mean they have won a cup already in recent years (they won the Carling Cup in 2023) and they have been to a few finals as well.
"On the other hand, Pirates seem to be struggling now and Sundowns always struggle in the MTN8, so one between Stellies and Sekhukhune will be the champs."
Mere is also expecting a lot of goals in these two semifinals. "The quarterfinals produced 16 goals, so this shows that these teams can score goals. I am hoping that we will also see more goals in the semis,'' Mere, who retired in June after 23 years as a pro footballer, said.
"Remember there's a Goal for Charity initiative that sees R20,000 donated to a charitable cause for every goal scored during regular play in the tournament, so we want more goals for charity work as well."
By Wednesday morning the league hadn't confirmed dates and venues for the second legs.
