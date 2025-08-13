Soccer

Pirates coach embraces fans' discontent amid poor start

13 August 2025 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou


Already under pressure Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou understands the frustration in the fan base of the club after Bucs recorded back-to-back league losses.

“When you come to such a big institution, who are playing for; titles, competitions, of course there's a lot of expectations and you can understand the fans [for being unhappy], it's normal,'' Ouaddou said.

“We understand them (the supporters)... when the club loses two games in a row like this, it's normal that they are not happy and we are not happy as well.”

Pirates, who had lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United in their league opener at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, suffered their second successive league defeat at the hands of Ouaddou's former side, Marumo Gallants, who stunned them 2-1 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.

Patrick Maswanganyi had put Bucs ahead in the 16th minute, before Daniel Msendami restored parity on the stroke of halftime. Jaisen Clifford delivered a suckerpunch for the Sea Robbers, netting the winner in the 92nd minute.

One of the things that has left Pirates fans unhappy with Ouaddou is somehow freezing out the core of last season's key players like Thalente Mbatha, Deano van Rooyen, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Simphiwe Selepe among others.

Ouaddou has reasoned that there are too many upcoming games, hence he has decided to exclude some players from the playing squad so far, admitting the need to “react quickly and find a solution”.

“We have so many players and we decided this line-up because we have many games as well. Had we won, the choice [of the starting line-up] would be good but now we lost, of course people will say the choice wasn't good but it's football, it's like that,'' the Bucs mentor said.

“I know we have to react because we're in a big club... we have to react very quickly to find solutions.”

Pirates next face Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

