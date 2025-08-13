Chiefs positive of turning the corner

Chiefs' win over Stellies, who finished third last season, came after last season's champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runners-up Orlando Pirates had dropped points via drawing against Chippa United and losing to Sekhukhune United in their openers respectively the previous day, raising expectations that Amakhosi could be a surprise package in the title race.
Miguel has moved swiftly to emphasise that they were turning a blind eye on other teams' results. "We're not focused on other teams, [but] we're focused on ourselves, our job and what we can do better. I think we have nothing to do with other teams' results,'' Miguel stated.
"If we can't focus on ourselves, we can't do anything different from last season. Personally, I don't care about other teams' results, I only care about my team."
League fixtures tonight (all at 7.30pm)
Arrows v Bay, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Stellenbosch, Seshego; Durban v Chippa, Chatsworth; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba.
Having struggled to win at least two league matches on the trot last season, Kaizer Chiefs skipper Inacio Miguel has asserted that they have challenged themselves to fix this unwanted proclivity this season.
Chiefs outwitted Stellenbosch 2-0 in their league opener away last Sunday and now the proof of the pudding is in the eating to see if they can garner a second successive victory as they host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
"The biggest challenge that we have this season is to do things differently than last season. I think we've already started doing that with the clean sheet in our first game against Stellenbosch because last season we won our first game 2-1 against Marumo,'' Miguel said during a press conference at Naturena on Tuesday.
"Of course, that [winning games successively] is a challenge we have, not only two games, three, four, five games, who knows? Our biggest challenge is to do things differently this season. I think we are capable of doing it."
