Soccer

Chiefs positive of turning the corner

Miguel looks beyond Wednesday night's foe Polokwane

13 August 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs players during their training session at the club’s village in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Kaizer Chiefs players during their training session at the club’s village in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Having struggled to win at least two league matches on the trot last season, Kaizer Chiefs skipper Inacio Miguel has asserted that they have challenged themselves to fix this unwanted proclivity this season.

Chiefs outwitted Stellenbosch 2-0 in their league opener away last Sunday and now the proof of the pudding is in the eating to see if they can garner a second successive victory as they host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

"The biggest challenge that we have this season is to do things differently than last season. I think we've already started doing that with the clean sheet in our first game against Stellenbosch because last season we won our first game 2-1 against Marumo,'' Miguel said during a press conference at Naturena on Tuesday.

"Of course, that [winning games successively] is a challenge we have, not only two games, three, four, five games, who knows? Our biggest challenge is to do things differently this season. I think we are capable of doing it."

The biggest challenge that we have this season is to do things differently than last season. I think we've already started doing that with the clean sheet in our first game against Stellenbosch because last season we won our first game 2-1 against Marumo.
Chiefs skipper Inacio Miguel

Chiefs' win over Stellies, who finished third last season, came after last season's champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runners-up Orlando Pirates had dropped points via drawing against Chippa United and losing to Sekhukhune United in their openers respectively the previous day, raising expectations that Amakhosi could be a surprise package in the title race.

Miguel has moved swiftly to emphasise that they were turning a blind eye on other teams' results. "We're not focused on other teams, [but] we're focused on ourselves, our job and what we can do better. I think we have nothing to do with other teams' results,'' Miguel stated.

"If we can't focus on ourselves, we can't do anything different from last season. Personally, I don't care about other teams' results, I only care about my team."

League fixtures tonight (all at 7.30pm)

Arrows v Bay, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Stellenbosch, Seshego; Durban v Chippa, Chatsworth; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba.

SowetanLIVE

Merit, not age, matters at Chiefs – coach

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has made it clear that in their eyes, as the team's technical panel, there's no young player in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits ahead of first home clash

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a very good space ahead of their first home league game of the season against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barker urges Stellies to bounce back against Magesi

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has told his troops to put their league opener defeat against Kaizer Chiefs behind them and bounce back against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest
IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg