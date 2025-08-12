Tinkler hopes Bucs win won't distract players against Galaxy

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his players to guard against complacency when they host TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.
Tinkler is worried his players may approach this fixture as big-headed following their 1-0 hard-fought win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
As they look to build on from that performance, Tinkler wants to see the same performance and fighting spirit against the Rockets. “We have a game on Wednesday and if we don't win that one, the previous result will mean nothing. It's about building on that, don't become complacent... consistency in performances is what is key,” Tinkler stated.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams after facing each other in the MTM8 quarterfinal, where Sekhukhune edged the Rockets 3-2 to advance to the semifinal.
“We did well to come back in the game against Galaxy, but truth be told, I think they had six or seven players who were not registered. I think the team we are going to face on Wednesday is going to be different from the one we've played in the MTN8,” he said.
“And the game against Pirates was going to be a test to see where we are. The character the guys showed in the game against Pirates is a testament to our efforts in creating a very well-disciplined culture team.
“The players' work ethic, both at training and matches, has to match. What we are doing at training is transferring to games. That's the key factor for me. I'm seeing that which is positive.”
With two matches played this season already, Tinkler is content with the progress his side is making, but feels there is still a lot of work to be done before they can be a complete team.
“I honestly feel we played a lot better on the ball [against Pirates], although tactically, we played a different system to the one that we played against Galaxy.
“We picked up a lot of second balls [against Pirates] and against Galaxy, we didn't have a lot of second balls. What we have tried to fix in training has paid off. I try to paint pictures of players to understand in certain times of the game what situations may or may not occur to adjust to those situations quickly.”
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler hopes Bucs win won't distract players against Galaxy
Image: Antonio Muchave
SowetanLIVE
