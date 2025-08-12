Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits ahead of first home clash

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a very good space ahead of their first home league game of the season against Polokwane City, also counting on the availability of new players in Ethan Chislett and Paseka Mako, alongside Pule Mmodi, who returns from suspension.
Chiefs, who got their season off to a flyer by beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in the Mother City on Sunday, host City in their second league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Mmodi missed the Stellies game due to suspension, having received a red card in Amakhosi's penultimate league game of last season against Sekhukhune United.
“The good thing is we didn't have any injuries from the last game and there's also no suspensions. We have a few players back [available, after missing the last game due to] various reasons,'' Kaze told a press conference at Chiefs village in Naturena on Tuesday morning.
“Mmodi is back from suspension, Ethan is available for selection after his paperwork was sorted and Mako as well is available for selection after being cleared by the medical staff, so I think we're in a very good space for tomorrow.”
Kaze, who alongside fellow deputy coach Khalil Ben Youssef are steering the Amakhosi Chiefs in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, also beamoned that their fixture programme was already tight. Nabi had to rush to his homeland of Tunisia on Friday after his wife was involved in a road accident.
“The schedule is a little bit tighter than what we'd have liked. We played on Sunday, yesterday was a travelling day [from Cape Town] and today it's already a day before the game. We need to do everything to put ourselves in good conditions heading into tomorrow's game... it's our first home game in front of our fans,'' Kaze said.
Other Chiefs' new signings in Nkanyiso Shinga and Flavio Silva won't be available, awaiting their paperwork to be sorted as well.
