Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits ahead of first home clash

12 August 2025 - 12:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Cedric Kaze, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Cedric Kaze, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a very good space ahead of their first home league game of the season against Polokwane City, also counting on the availability of new players in Ethan Chislett and Paseka Mako, alongside Pule Mmodi, who returns from suspension.

Chiefs, who got their season off to a flyer by beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in the Mother City on Sunday, host City in their second league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Mmodi missed the Stellies game due to suspension, having received a red card in Amakhosi's penultimate league game of last season against Sekhukhune United.

“The good thing is we didn't have any injuries from the last game and there's also no suspensions. We have a few players back [available, after missing the last game due to] various reasons,'' Kaze told a press conference at Chiefs village in Naturena on Tuesday morning.

“Mmodi is back from suspension, Ethan is available for selection after his paperwork was sorted and Mako as well is available for selection after being cleared by the medical staff, so I think we're in a very good space for tomorrow.”

Kaze, who alongside fellow deputy coach Khalil Ben Youssef are steering the Amakhosi Chiefs in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, also beamoned that their fixture programme was already tight. Nabi had to rush to his homeland of Tunisia on Friday after his wife was involved in a road accident.

“The schedule is a little bit tighter than what we'd have liked. We played on Sunday, yesterday was a travelling day [from Cape Town] and today it's already a day before the game. We need to do everything to put ourselves in good conditions heading into tomorrow's game... it's our first home game in front of our fans,'' Kaze said.

Other Chiefs' new signings in Nkanyiso Shinga and Flavio Silva won't be available, awaiting their paperwork to be sorted as well.

SowetanLIVE

Downs will capitalise on AmaZulu's weakness – Mdunyelwa

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa says they will have to apply themselves better when they host AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Barker urges Stellies to bounce back against Magesi

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has told his troops to put their league opener defeat against Kaizer Chiefs behind them and bounce back against ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Merit, not age, matters at Chiefs – coach

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has made it clear that in their eyes, as the team's technical panel, there's no young player in the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan

Bafana Bafana improved their chances of making it to the last-16 stage of Africa Nations Championship after beating Guinea 2-1 at Mandela National ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Pirates hope to bounce back against Marumo

Orlando Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou has stressed the importance of winning against his former side, Marumo Gallants, if they are to remain in the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...