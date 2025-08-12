Meanwhile, AmaZulu defender Keegan Allan has called for a positive approach and mindset if they are to get something again.
Unlike Sundowns, Usuthu head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Orbit College in their opening match at Princess Magogo Stadium at the weekend and want to build on that and register their successive victory.
“Sundowns have been doing well in the past few seasons with a lot of quality,” Allan said. “We continue to prepare like normal, we know what works for us and what we are good at. We know the quality our squad has; hopefully, we can put it up together.
“If you look at their squad, it has a lot of national team players, the highest standard of players the country has to offer. The proof has been in their performances, and results throughout the years. You can see what they can offer, but again, we know what our strengths are. We know our quality, we just have to approach it with the best possible attitude and mindset.”
SowetanLIVE
Downs will capitalise on AmaZulu's weakness – Mdunyelwa
Usuthu wary of Masandawana, but will rely on their strength – Allan
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa says they will have to apply themselves better when they host AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
After their disappointing 1-1 draw with Chippa United in their opening match of the season at the weekend, the defender feels they didn't apply themselves the way they should, but promised they will be better against Usuthu this evening as they search for their first league win.
“We are working on certain things that I can't mention because they are very tactical for us as a team and they are key for us and the game. We are aware of their weakness and their strength. We will try to capitalise on their weaknesses and try to be strong on their strengths,” Mdunyelwa told the club media department.
“I felt like we didn't apply ourselves the way we wanted to and we didn't carry out the game plan which we had for the opposition."
Meanwhile, AmaZulu defender Keegan Allan has called for a positive approach and mindset if they are to get something again.
Unlike Sundowns, Usuthu head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Orbit College in their opening match at Princess Magogo Stadium at the weekend and want to build on that and register their successive victory.
“Sundowns have been doing well in the past few seasons with a lot of quality,” Allan said. “We continue to prepare like normal, we know what works for us and what we are good at. We know the quality our squad has; hopefully, we can put it up together.
“If you look at their squad, it has a lot of national team players, the highest standard of players the country has to offer. The proof has been in their performances, and results throughout the years. You can see what they can offer, but again, we know what our strengths are. We know our quality, we just have to approach it with the best possible attitude and mindset.”
SowetanLIVE
Barker urges Stellies to bounce back against Magesi
Merit, not age, matters at Chiefs – coach
Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos