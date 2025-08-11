Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out.
Football fans have again showed their huge appetite for this crunch match between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians, which always produces fireworks.
They meet at this stage of the competition after Pirates overcame Polokwane City 2-0 while Sundowns easily brushed aside Richards Bay 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
There is football to be played by the two teams before they lock horns, with the Buccaneers visiting Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein and Sundowns hosting AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday.
Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out
Image: PSL
Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out.
Football fans have again showed their huge appetite for this crunch match between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians, which always produces fireworks.
They meet at this stage of the competition after Pirates overcame Polokwane City 2-0 while Sundowns easily brushed aside Richards Bay 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
There is football to be played by the two teams before they lock horns, with the Buccaneers visiting Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein and Sundowns hosting AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday.
Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership
Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea
AmaZulu win a confidence booster – Zwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos