'We have to fight for the next one' — Cardoso
After starting their Betway Premiership title defense with a disappointing 1-1 with Chippa United on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is demanding an immediate response when his side hosts AmaZulu in their second match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
Cardoso was not pleased with how his side dropped two points in their opening match of the season and said they have to be better against AmaZulu tomorrow.
The Brazilians looked to be on course for the three points after Arthur Sales gave them a lead in the first half, but the Chilli Boys leveled matters through Khaya Mfecane in the second half to make sure points were shared.
“We could have had a different result and we have to take responsibility for this one and look for the next one. It is already a few days and a new opportunity to write a new page and go from there,” Cardoso stated.
“I think we have to think match after match obviously it is not the best thing to start the championship with a draw, we need to arrive in the end with more points than our opponents. Let's see how our opponents fare in this round.
“We have to fight for the next one, now we have to think about the next one, look at this match, see the mistake and try to build the team. A lot to go with this team until we finish let's see what will happen.
“Meanwhile, let's solve our issues and become stronger to develop our players. That's what we have to do.”
With back-to-back matches with AmaZulu tomorrow then Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi final first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Cardoso, who was vocal last term about the tough schedule said he is now used to it and will be ready for the matches this week.
