Sundowns come unstuck against stubborn Chippa United
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
This was not the statement performance that Mamelodi Sundowns wanted but a glimpse into the brave new world for Chippa United.
Given the way they won the championship title last season and performed at the Fifa Club World Cup, Sundowns fans expected a powerful start but they came unstuck against an organised United who simply refused to be rolled over.
They settled for a 1-1 draw after Khaya Mfecane cancelled out Arthur Sales' early goal in this exciting Betway Premiership match played in front of a lively crowd at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.
The major takeout for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is that he must find a solution at right-back with Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena unavailable for a variety of reasons.
It also remains to be seen if the continued unavailability of attackers Lucas Ribeiro, who was not in the match-day squad, and Peter Shalulile, who was an unused substitute, is going to affect them.
United coach Sinethemba Badela gave a glimpse into the future as they played enterprising football and did not show respect to the much-fancied Brazilians.
For most of this match, Sundowns dominated in all facets but the most important thing is they started the campaign with a point against the defending champions.
What lies ahead for United is consistency and playing well against the so-called small teams and that is going to be tested on Tuesday when they visit newly-promoted Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.
Sundowns return to action on the same day against AmaZulu at Loftus where they will be looking for their first win of the season as they continue what is going to be a busy month.
Cardoso made three changes to the team that convincingly beat Richards Bay during the quarterfinal stage of the MTN8 last weekend with Mosa Lebusa ahead of Keanu Cupido and Fawaaz Basadien for Zuko Mdunyelwa.
In the midfield, Jayden Adams replaced captain Themba Zwane.
With these changes, Basadien made his first start for the Brazilians since he joined from Stellenbosch FC and Shalulile, who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club, started on the bench.
Still missing for Sundowns are defender Mudau and reigning Footballer and Players' Player of the season Ribeiro who are also believed to be heading for the exit door.
On the other hand, Badela, who is one of the youngest coaches in the league, showed his hand in his first match for the club as he went with a good balance of youth and experience.
For experience, he went with Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Ayabulela Konqobe, Sirgio Kammies and in the midfield he opted for Goodman Mosele, Sammy Seabi and Mfecane.
United did not miss Sinoxolo Kwayiba who has joined Orlando Pirates and they will be boosted by the availability of Malian midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko who awaits his work permit.
Badela will be excited by the performances of debutants Mfecane, who was named the man-of-the-match, and 19-year-old Asanele Bonani who did not look out of place and proved to be a handful for Grant Kekana Lebusa and Aubrey Modiba.
Sundowns opened the lead just after the half-hour mark when Sales put the ball past Nwabali with the outside of the boot after he received the ball from Tashreeq Matthews.
The goal sparked urgency in the work of the hosts and they nearly drew level after 36 minutes when they caught Sundowns on the counterattack with Xolani Sithole releasing Bonani who ballooned the ball over the crossbar.
Chippa equalised after the hour mark when Mfecane benefited from a ball that deflected from Matthews before he unleashed a shot that beat Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
A few minutes later, Nwabali produced a stunning save to deny Zwane from close range as Sundowns pressed to re-establish their lead but United stood firm to earn a vital point at home.
