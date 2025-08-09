Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany's RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The transfer fee is €76.5m (R1.58bn) with €8.5m (R175.87m) bonuses.
The 22-year-old Sesko, who joined Leipzig from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.
Manchester United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, have also signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for the new campaign which starts at home to Arsenal on August 17.
Man United sign striker Sesko from Leipzig
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
