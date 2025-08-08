“The arrival of new players, especially midfielders, does push me to work even harder,” Dlamini said during the club’s media open day at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg, yesterday. “We’re playing for Pirates, and every season the club signs new quality players, and you just have to be on top of your game every time you’re given a chance.”
Dlamini, 29, singled out Mbule as one of the new signings who will play a key role in helping Pirates achieve their goals, asserting that his style of play and Pirates’ philosophy were a match made in heaven.
“Everyone knows Sipho, he’s a top player and we’re grateful that we are sharing the changing room with him. I hope he’s going to help the team reach its goals. His style of play fits Pirates’ philosophy, so we’re grateful to have him,” Dlamini said.
Dlamini stressed the importance of starting the league campaign strongly, like last term, where they won their first seven games.
“It’s very important to have a great start again like last season because we’re competing against strong teams like Sundowns...they hardly drop points, so when you compete against them, you can’t afford to draw or lose two games in a row because it might be over for you in the title race,” Dlamini said.
“Last season we started well but we made some mistakes here and there, so we want to fix those mistakes...we dropped points against teams like Magesi, Sekhukhune... so we must minimise dropping points against less-fancied opponents.”
SowetanLIVE
New signings will help me improve my game – Dlamini
Pirates ready to challenge Downs for the league title
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Orlando Pirates midfield maestro Kabelo Dlamini has embraced the arrival of new players at the club, saying stiff competition will push him to work even harder as the team prepares to challenge for the league title.
Sipho Mbule, Sihle Nduli and Abdoulaye Mariko are some of Pirates’ new midfielders Dlamini is competing with for a spot in the starting XI.
Pirates, who finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for the past three seasons, face Sekhukhune United in their league opener at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
“The arrival of new players, especially midfielders, does push me to work even harder,” Dlamini said during the club’s media open day at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg, yesterday. “We’re playing for Pirates, and every season the club signs new quality players, and you just have to be on top of your game every time you’re given a chance.”
Dlamini, 29, singled out Mbule as one of the new signings who will play a key role in helping Pirates achieve their goals, asserting that his style of play and Pirates’ philosophy were a match made in heaven.
“Everyone knows Sipho, he’s a top player and we’re grateful that we are sharing the changing room with him. I hope he’s going to help the team reach its goals. His style of play fits Pirates’ philosophy, so we’re grateful to have him,” Dlamini said.
Dlamini stressed the importance of starting the league campaign strongly, like last term, where they won their first seven games.
“It’s very important to have a great start again like last season because we’re competing against strong teams like Sundowns...they hardly drop points, so when you compete against them, you can’t afford to draw or lose two games in a row because it might be over for you in the title race,” Dlamini said.
“Last season we started well but we made some mistakes here and there, so we want to fix those mistakes...we dropped points against teams like Magesi, Sekhukhune... so we must minimise dropping points against less-fancied opponents.”
SowetanLIVE
Five breakout prospects ready to dominate this season
Angola convincingly see off Bafana B in Cosafa Cup final
WATCH | I will never coach any other team in SA – Riveiro
WATCH | Pirates turn it on at Orlando to bid ‘padre’ José Riveiro farewell in style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos