Soccer

'It's good SA are an unknown quantity at Chan'

08 August 2025 - 06:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana Chan coach Molefi Ntseki.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana taking part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) can benefit from being an unknown quantity and from having had a look at their opening opponents, Algeria, fullback Wayde Jooste said. 

Head coach Molefi Ntseki’s team – which includes many past stars who were once well-known names in SA’s big clubs – meet Algeria in their opening Group C clash at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, today at 4pm.

Former Orlando Pirates right-back Jooste, 33, believes the squad has bonded well.

“[Most] of us have played against each other in our respective leagues and some of us have been teammates in different clubs,” he said. “Having been together in SA before coming to Uganda also helped us a bit to bond as teammates.”

Jooste, who also turned out for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Highlands Park, said: “It’s a good thing we’re an unknown quantity ... It will be an advantage for us.” 

Algeria began the championship with a 3-0 win against Uganda on Monday, giving the South Africans a good look at the North Africans.

“We know more or less what to expect from them,” Jooste said. 

