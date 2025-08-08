Golden Arrows
Downs still tops favourites as the league kicks off
Peerless Masandawana tipped to clinch their ninth league title on the trot
The 2025/26 PSL season may have already kicked off with the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend, but the commencement of the league is always the main drawcard, so it's safe to say all eyes will be on Betway Premiership's first games this weekend.
We take stock of how the campaign could potentially pan out as perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns eye what would be their ninth title on the trot.
Title contenders
Sundowns
After winning the last eight editions of the domestic championship, Sundowns are still clear favourites to notch up what would be their ninth league title on the trot. The Brazilians have built a strong foundation over the years, making it easy for the team to still grind results even when key players are missing for various reasons as seen last season, where they managed to win a number of games without talismanic forward Themba Zwane, who was sidelined by a long-term injury.
Sundowns might lose a few stars like Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile, who are linked with Qatari and North African moves respectively, but you can bet on them replacing them with similar quality as the PSL transfer window is only slamming shut on September 22. The addition of Bafana Bafana left-back Faawaz Basadien, from Stellenbosch, will also help Downs' course.
Orlando Pirates
The Buccaneers will be eager to improve their second-place finish this term and the foundation has been laid by former coach Jose Riveiro, who has left to join Al Ahly. Pirates were also smart in the market, bringing in exciting players such as Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Kwayiba and Kamogelo Sebelebele as they look to wrestle the league title from Sundowns. The Sea Robbers have finished second for the third consecutive time to Sundowns, so with new coach Ouaddou they will be eager to win what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season.
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch have finished third for two seasons running and they'd be determined to better that. The fact that Stellies have managed to beat both Pirates and Sundowns in recent seasons shows that they can challenge for the championship. Stellies have also beefed up their squad smartly, adding the likes of Muzomuhle Khanyi, who finished as second-tier's top-scorer with Hungry Lions last season, and Thapelo Mokobodi, among others.
The Cape Winelands side also have the long-serving coach in the division in Steve Barker and that could also give them leverage. However, Stellies could miss Basadien, who scored seven times and racked up eight assists in all competitions last term.
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune are another team to watch this season. Babina Noko have finished fourth for two seasons in a row and that should motivate them to target a higher position now. The side's coach, Eric Tinkler, has made it clear that they target to hit the 50-point mark this season and that speaks volumes about the club's expectations internally.
Sekhukhune have signed a number of exciting youngsters like Malegkene Mampuru and Olerato Mandi, among others, to freshen up their ageing squad. Having a proven goal-poacher like Bradley Grobler, who joined from SuperSport United when they sold their status to Siwelele a few weeks ago, will also improve Tinkler's chargers.
Title pretenders
Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs have finished outside the top eight for two seasons running and this time around, Amakhosi look promising to be better than the previous two seasons. Winning the Nedbank Cup last term to end their decade-long trophy drought should give Chiefs some sort of relief to play without that stress of trying to end the trophy drought this season. Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has also made it clear that the building phase is over, asserting they will be better than last term.
Chiefs have a few new players who have a point to prove like Guinea-Bissau striker Flavio Silva, who's already come under scrutiny following some unconvincing touches during the side's preseason camp in the Netherlands last month.
AmaZulu
AmaZulu have several exciting youngsters like Siyanda Hlangabeza, Tebogo Mashingo and Andiswa Sithole, among others, who'll be eager to be among the breakout prospects after showing flashes of promise last term. After finishing seventh last season, despite joining the team midway through the campaign, coach Arthur Zwane should also be banking on the fact that he had a preseason with Usuthu, who look rejuvenated after they decreased their average squad age by releasing players like Veli Mothwa, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Mbongeni Gumede, who are all on the wrong side of 30.
Battling it out for top eight
Polokwane City
Polokwane may have lost their talismanic winger Oswin Appollis to Pirates but they still have the core of the squad from the past two seasons, where they finished inside the top eight. The Phuti Mohafe-coached side should not struggle to secure a top-eight spot for the season running. Like they've always done, Polokwane recruited a few players from second-tier's Pretoria Callies, a team that sold them Appollis in July 2023. Keagile Malepe, Mpho Mvundlela, Seketso Moremi and Keorapetse Sebone have all joined Rise and Shine from Callies ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
Durban City
Under coach Gavin Hunt, who has won four league titles in his coaching career, Durban looked to have assembled a decent team. Durban didn't really dismattle the team that saw them win the Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) last season, with the likes of goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali, centre-back Xolani Silawula and winger Saziso Magawana still part of the club after helping them clinch promotion. Hunt strengthened the team with some tried and tested players he's worked with well in the past like shot-stopper Darren Keet and midfield maestro Haashim Domingo, among others.
Chippa United
After not battling relegation last season and finishing 11th, that should be a motivation for the Chilli Boys to aim for higher position this campaign. Chippa are used to batting relegation season in and season out, with their previous struggles due to their impatience with coaches. They start another campaign with fresh leadership at the helm with Sinethemba Badela in charge.
Badela was part of Rulani Mokwena staff at Wydad AC last term and his experience will be vital for them. They have done fairly well in the transfer market, bringing in Goodman Mosele, Sammy Seabi and Azola Tshobeni, among others, to replace departed players like Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Andile Jali and Craig Martin.
Golden Arrows
Arrows have undergone a sweeping transformation with coach Manqoba Mngqithi taking a surgical approach, lowering the average squad after missing out in the top eight again last term. They have recruited unknown and inexperienced players from the MFC teams like they normally do every season. With Mngqithi now in his second season with the team, Arrows will be confident they will improve their 12th place finish but are expected to struggle again.
Richards Bay
The Natal Rich Boyz endured a strong finish last campaign and secured a spot in the top eight on the last day of the season. They reinforced their squad with the signing of Gabadinho Mhango and Lindokuhle Mtshali, among others. They should push themselves to improve or maintain their position as they have continuity from co-coaches Ronnie Gabriel and Papi Zothwane. However, to achieve that, they will need to improve their away form with only three victories achieved last term. They sold key striker Yanele Mbuthuma to Pirates, but were quick to replace him with Mhango.
Magesi
Magesi had a strong finish following a poor start, collecting points towards the end, which saw them survive relegation. They also made history by winning the Carling Knockout title in their debut season in the Premiership. However, they struggled during the season after that and flirted with relegation before ultimately finishing in 13th place on the log table after Owen da Gama took over towards the end.
With John Maduka in charge, he will want to continue where they left off and help the team to finish in a better position. Magesi will also rely on their brilliant home record at Seshego Stadium, where they won a number of tough matches last term.
Baseline boys
Orbit College
Rookies Orbit have opted to keep the core of the squad that helped them gain promotion. Apart from Monnapule Saleng, who joined on loan from Pirates, Orbit don't really have established players and they could lack experience in what is their maiden season in the big time.
Siwelele
Siwelele, formerly known as SuperSport United after buying their Premiership status, missed the playoff spot by a whicker last term, finishing 14th, and were tied on 27 points with Cape Town City. After losing players such as Bradley Grobler, Ime Okon, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Terrence Dzvukamanja following their transition, Siwelele are working to strengthen their squad with a mixture of young and experienced players with new coach Lehlohonolo Seema in charge. After struggling last term, things could be worse with no big signing yet.
TS Galaxy
The Rockets punched above their weight when they finished fifth last season, their highest finish in the Premiership under the guidance of Adnan Beganovic, who took over after a few matches from Sead Ramovic. But the fact that they have sold key players and replaced them with inexperienced ones, it could be their downfall, which could see them struggle this time.
Galaxy sold Kamogelo Sebelebela, Lebone Seema and Sphiwe Mahlangu, while also parting ways with striker Dzenan Zajmovic, who was outstanding after scoring 11 goals in 28 league matches, and Keagan Dolly, among others. It is believed they are clearing their transfer bans, which will enable them to register new players.
Marumo Gallants
Gallants had a difficult campaign as they were battling for relegation and ended up finishing 10th and are expected to struggle again. They beefed up the squad with unknown players such as Teboho Motloung, Bongolwethu Siyase, Abram Tjahikika, Simo Luthuli, Shaun Morgan and Jaisen Clifford, among others. They released players such as Mhango, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Phathutshedzo Nange, among many others. They also have young coach in Alexandre Lafitte (28), who replaced Abdeslam Ouaddou, and it remains to be seen how old players will respect him.
Our sports reporters Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele say ...
Khoza's predictions
League winners: Sundowns
MTN8: Sundowns
Carling Cup: Stellenbosch
Nedbank Cup: Pirates
Footballer of the Season: Iqraam Rayners
Top Scorer: Iqraam Rayners.
Ndebele's predictions
League winners: Sundowns
MTN8: Pirates
Carling Cup: Chiefs
Nedbank Cup: Stellenbosch
Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena
Top Scorer: Iqraam Rayners.
