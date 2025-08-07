Soccer

Why departing Moloisane is still in Barker's plans

'Thabo wants to finish strong with us'

07 August 2025 - 08:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC
Image: BackpagePix

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has explained why they decided against freezing defender Thabo Moloisane out after he refused to renew his contract beyond the 2025/26 season.

Moloisane, 26, has already notified Stellenbosch that he will leave them when his current deal lapses at the end of the 2025/26 season.

SA teams usually exclude players from their programmes after learning of their intentions to leave on a free transfer. However, Stellenbosch have chosen to be a special case as Moloisane played the whole game when the Cape Winelands got their new season under way in the MTN8 quarterfinals against AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Stellies won 3-2 to book a two-legged semifinal date with Sekhukhune United.

“I don't believe how teams can phase players out. He [Moloisane] has been a loyal servant for many years and he's going to give us one more year of everything he has,” Barker told Sowetan during the launch of the new Betway Premiership season at The Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Sandton on Tuesday.

“He's grateful to the club that took him from a relegated Maritzburg [United], helped him get his career back on track, such that today he's in Bafana Bafana squad. So, Thabo wants to finish strong with us ... he wants to leave a legacy, leave us winning more trophies. There's no way that I can phase out a player that is as valuable as Thabo.”

Moloisane joined Stellies from Maritzburg in July 2023 after the Team of Choice were relegated. The Bafana centre-back has played 83 matches for Stellenbosch, having also captained the side in some of those matches. Next January, Moloisane will be free to pen a precontract with a team of his choice.

Fresh from securing their spot in the MTN8 semifinals last weekend, Stellenbosch hope to get their league campaign off to a flyer, hosting Kaizer Chiefs in their opener at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

Fixtures

Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (5:30pm).

SowetanLIVE

Khoza applauds sons for Amstel deal

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin “Iron Duke” Khoza says the club’s sponsorship deal with Amstel was based on the experience and strong brand legacies ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Coach Badela asks for patience as young Chippa team rebuild

It's a work in progress ... I mean, we're a team that's four weeks old and some of the players only came in the last two weeks, so we have to be ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mngqithi reckons Arrows will spring a few surprises this season

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hinted that returning to the club has rejuvenated him as a coach, asserting Abafana Bes'thende will be an ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Amakhosi will do better this season’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has promised an improved side this term after Amakhosi struggled for consistency last season, and ended up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Richards Bay aims to boost away form in new season

Following their 4-0 thumping to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has promised ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...