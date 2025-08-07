Why departing Moloisane is still in Barker's plans

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has explained why they decided against freezing defender Thabo Moloisane out after he refused to renew his contract beyond the 2025/26 season.
Moloisane, 26, has already notified Stellenbosch that he will leave them when his current deal lapses at the end of the 2025/26 season.
SA teams usually exclude players from their programmes after learning of their intentions to leave on a free transfer. However, Stellenbosch have chosen to be a special case as Moloisane played the whole game when the Cape Winelands got their new season under way in the MTN8 quarterfinals against AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Stellies won 3-2 to book a two-legged semifinal date with Sekhukhune United.
“I don't believe how teams can phase players out. He [Moloisane] has been a loyal servant for many years and he's going to give us one more year of everything he has,” Barker told Sowetan during the launch of the new Betway Premiership season at The Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Sandton on Tuesday.
“He's grateful to the club that took him from a relegated Maritzburg [United], helped him get his career back on track, such that today he's in Bafana Bafana squad. So, Thabo wants to finish strong with us ... he wants to leave a legacy, leave us winning more trophies. There's no way that I can phase out a player that is as valuable as Thabo.”
Moloisane joined Stellies from Maritzburg in July 2023 after the Team of Choice were relegated. The Bafana centre-back has played 83 matches for Stellenbosch, having also captained the side in some of those matches. Next January, Moloisane will be free to pen a precontract with a team of his choice.
Fresh from securing their spot in the MTN8 semifinals last weekend, Stellenbosch hope to get their league campaign off to a flyer, hosting Kaizer Chiefs in their opener at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (5:30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Why departing Moloisane is still in Barker's plans
'Thabo wants to finish strong with us'
Image: BackpagePix
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has explained why they decided against freezing defender Thabo Moloisane out after he refused to renew his contract beyond the 2025/26 season.
Moloisane, 26, has already notified Stellenbosch that he will leave them when his current deal lapses at the end of the 2025/26 season.
SA teams usually exclude players from their programmes after learning of their intentions to leave on a free transfer. However, Stellenbosch have chosen to be a special case as Moloisane played the whole game when the Cape Winelands got their new season under way in the MTN8 quarterfinals against AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Stellies won 3-2 to book a two-legged semifinal date with Sekhukhune United.
“I don't believe how teams can phase players out. He [Moloisane] has been a loyal servant for many years and he's going to give us one more year of everything he has,” Barker told Sowetan during the launch of the new Betway Premiership season at The Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Sandton on Tuesday.
“He's grateful to the club that took him from a relegated Maritzburg [United], helped him get his career back on track, such that today he's in Bafana Bafana squad. So, Thabo wants to finish strong with us ... he wants to leave a legacy, leave us winning more trophies. There's no way that I can phase out a player that is as valuable as Thabo.”
Moloisane joined Stellies from Maritzburg in July 2023 after the Team of Choice were relegated. The Bafana centre-back has played 83 matches for Stellenbosch, having also captained the side in some of those matches. Next January, Moloisane will be free to pen a precontract with a team of his choice.
Fresh from securing their spot in the MTN8 semifinals last weekend, Stellenbosch hope to get their league campaign off to a flyer, hosting Kaizer Chiefs in their opener at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (5:30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Khoza applauds sons for Amstel deal
Coach Badela asks for patience as young Chippa team rebuild
Mngqithi reckons Arrows will spring a few surprises this season
‘Amakhosi will do better this season’
Richards Bay aims to boost away form in new season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos