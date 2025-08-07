“But I think in terms of the players that we brought in, we added a lot more depth into our squad, which was the main objective to make sure we have enough in the squad knowing that we are going into the congested season.”
Sekhukhune target 50-point mark to secure top-3 finish
Club's objective will ensure Confed Cup qualification
While Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has been vocal about cutting down the number of players in his squad, he is excited about depth ahead of the new Betway Premiership season this weekend.
After finishing fourth last season, Babina Noko went on a signing spree, bringing more than 10 players as they look to improve their log position.
Sekhukhune strengthened the squad by bringing experienced players such as Miguel Timm, Bradley Grobler and Sphiwe Mahlangu among others, and Tinkler feels most of them will add to their depth which he believes was missing last term.
“You must understand that when I joined, certain players were already signed by the club, then obviously I looked to bring in certain players that I think can strengthen the squad. I have been vocal about us looking to bring down the number that we currently have in the squad to a more manageable number,” Tinkler said.
“But I think in terms of the players that we brought in, we added a lot more depth into our squad, which was the main objective to make sure we have enough in the squad knowing that we are going into the congested season.”
Tinkler also outlined his objective of reaching the 50-point mark this campaign to finish in the top three and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup. “We are hoping that we can improve on last season, that is always the objective and the target you set for yourself as a club and as a coach,” he said.
“The club has finished fourth twice, two seasons in a row, just fell short of CAF Confed, so next season you want to take that one step higher. We are not looking at it as being in the top three but more as points we can achieve – a certain amount of points this season. The club has never broken the 50-point mark, can we do that as a club?
“That will mean we are moving in the right direction when it comes to the points, so that has been the objective and we've explained to the players for the season ... can we reach that 50-point mark because come the end of the season that will possibly guarantee you a top-three finish?”
Babina Noko will start their league match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.
