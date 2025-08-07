Soccer

Seema impressed with Siwelele's progress

Coach looks to sign more players

07 August 2025 - 09:20
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema representing their clubs during the Betway Premiership season launch at The Galleria,Sandton in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Just two weeks after joining Siwelele as the new head coach, Lehlohonolo Seema is pleased with the progress his young side is making ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

Siwelele brought the Premiership status of SuperSport United and will only relocate to Bloemfontein next season. They will start the campaign against Golden Arrows at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.

Seema said he is still finalising his squad after losing a few players such as Bradley Grobler, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Ime Okon and Brooklyn Poggenpoel. The coach said there will be two or more signings coming.

“We are still looking at bringing other players. If you have a good squad, it should be about 28 players, then you will be fine. I'm not in a rush. I only had two weeks with the team. I'm happy with the way we are,” Seema stated. The way they have progressed is impressive. The guys are willing to progress and listen.”

Seema added that he will give opportunities to the young players this season, especially those who played in the Premiership last term, as he believes they have gained little experience.

“It's not for me to assess the players. There were already people who were doing that and most of the decisions were taken by them. I was worried about the time [after joining the club two weeks before the new season starts],” he said.

“We all know that SuperSport was one of the teams that was good in development, so the talent that I found there, I was happy to have a look at them and give them the opportunity. We no longer call them youngsters; some of them have already played in the Premier League.

“There are good players who were there, but in football, you have to make decisions and get players that can help the team.”

Seema also revealed the club's objective for this season, and said he has to save the club's status first. “I must make sure that the team is there next season when the club goes back to Bloemfontein. I must try to make sure we give the Bloemfontein people a team in the Betway Premiership come the following season.” 

SowetanLIVE

