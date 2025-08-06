” Nurturing is one of my biggest strengths as a coach and I think it was long overdue to come back to an environment like Arrows' ... just to ignite hope and fire in these youngsters. I am confident that they will bring back the excitement that used to come with Golden Arrows. I see this Arrows as a team that can spring a few if not a lot of good surprises because we have had a very good preseason.”
Mngqithi, who coached Arrows from 2007 to 2010 during his first stint, reckons Abafana Bes'thende's undoing in the last few seasons was using old players. Arrows finished 12th last term, avoiding going to the playoffs by just four points. Mngqithi also coached Arrows between 2012 and 2013.
“I think what was a challenge was that the team was old. For a mid-table team, you need to be a little bit more dynamic and work a little bit harder and that should probably be your main assets. The Arrows team I am building now is a team that 100% will have the right energy for the game,100% you will see some interesting players, and I am looking forward to what these youngsters will show,'' Mngqithi stated.
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (5:30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Mngqithi reckons Arrows will spring a few surprises this season
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hinted that returning to the club has rejuvenated him as a coach, asserting Abafana Bes'thende will be an exciting side to watch as he also believes they'll surprise many people.
Mngqithi, who guided Arrows to the MTN8 triumph in 2009, their only piece of silverware in the topflight to date, re-joined the club for a third spell in March after a 10-year stay at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Arrows kickoff their 2025/26 season by facing Siwelele in the league at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
“I really love what I am doing now and it's probably something that should have happened a few years back to ... just to come back to environment where it brings me back to coaching and working with youngsters everyday and seeing how they're improving,'' Mngqithi said at the launch of the new season in Sandton yesterday.
” Nurturing is one of my biggest strengths as a coach and I think it was long overdue to come back to an environment like Arrows' ... just to ignite hope and fire in these youngsters. I am confident that they will bring back the excitement that used to come with Golden Arrows. I see this Arrows as a team that can spring a few if not a lot of good surprises because we have had a very good preseason.”
Mngqithi, who coached Arrows from 2007 to 2010 during his first stint, reckons Abafana Bes'thende's undoing in the last few seasons was using old players. Arrows finished 12th last term, avoiding going to the playoffs by just four points. Mngqithi also coached Arrows between 2012 and 2013.
“I think what was a challenge was that the team was old. For a mid-table team, you need to be a little bit more dynamic and work a little bit harder and that should probably be your main assets. The Arrows team I am building now is a team that 100% will have the right energy for the game,100% you will see some interesting players, and I am looking forward to what these youngsters will show,'' Mngqithi stated.
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (5:30pm).
SowetanLIVE
‘Amakhosi will do better this season’
Richards Bay aims to boost away form in new season
Lekgwathi praises Bucs for appointing Mbokazi vice-captain
Barker highlights pros and cons of City and Spurs relegation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos