Coach Badela asks for patience as young Chippa team rebuild
Chilli Boys coach aims to improve away record of Eastern Cape team
New Chippa United coach Sinethemba Badela is pleading for patience, implying he needs some time to turn Chilli Boys into a formidable force.
The Chippa job is Badela's first as a head coach in the Premiership, having spent last season assisting Rulani Mokwena at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
Chippa get their season under way by hosting perennial league kings, Mamelodi Sundowns, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm). “We've got a new team ... it's a younger team, so we're looking to build, we're looking to grow everyday. We're also looking forward to being an exciting team to watch,” Badela said during the launch of the new Betway Premiership season at the Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Sandton on Tuesday.
“The mandate is obviously first to improve the players and, once we get that right, the team improves, and when the team improves, the results will improve. It's a work in progress ... we are well aware where we are at the moment ... I mean, we're a team that's four weeks old and some of the players only came in the last two weeks, so we have to be patient and trust the process.”
Even so, the Chilli Boys tactician acknowledged that winning games was the only thing that would buy him time at the club, that's synonymous with being impatient with coaches. “In football, what keeps you in your job is results; so, while we are building, we have to try to get results,” Badela noted.
He also made it clear they wanted to make their venues in the Eastern Cape slaughterhouses, also eager to improve their record on the road after winning just two of their 14 away games with eight defeats and four draws last term.
“We also want to be a difficult team to play against in front of our supporters, especially being the only Eastern Cape in the Premiership, and we also want improve on travelling as the team struggled a little bit playing away last season.” .
On facing Sundowns in their opener, Badela said: “In the first game we're playing Sundowns, a team that has been developing and evolving for the last four seasons, so we are well-aware what we are up against. Sundowns are the best team to test our boys against,”
