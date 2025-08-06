Soccer

‘Amakhosi will do better this season’

Coach Nabi says team is ‘very ready’ and looking forward to putting the club back where it belongs

06 August 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Betway Premiership coaches pose for a photo during the launch of the new season at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has promised an improved side this term after Amakhosi struggled for consistency last season, and ended up missing out competing in the MTN8.

Chiefs will start the new Betway Premiership campaign away to Stellenbosch – a side they beat three times across all competitions last season – on Sunday at Cape Town Stadium at 3pm

“I would not say much about [challenging for] the league title, but I will take it game by game, and I’m pretty sure we will be better than the previous season,” Nabi told the media after the launch of the new season in Sandton on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a tough league, but we know where we have come from and where we want to go, and we are looking forward to it. The only thing I can say is that we are very ready.”

Even though Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup last season, Nabi emphasised the need to remain consistent throughout the campaign, if they are to be successful again.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi

Last term, Amakhosi could not register three successive matches, and this is something Nabi wants to improve this campaign. “Our main target, and our main priority, is to put the club back where it belongs. I have noticed that people don’t want to hear about the process, but last season, even though it was our first year, we managed to win one of the two major trophies that we played. This season, we will take it game by game and try to be consistent, and we will see where we will finish.”

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker insisted they will not be reading too much into their struggles against Chiefs last season, and will not be thinking about revenge on Sunday. "I think it is important that one doesn’t dwell on last season’s results, [though] obviously the performances one must look at. We know how the matches went, and I felt two of the three were unlucky to get something out of the game,” he said yesterday.

“So, [there are] one or two areas that we need to be better at than we were last season, but it is a fresh campaign with new players. I’m not going there to avenge last season’s results. The expectations and pressure are on them more than on us. They are expected to get off to a good start with all the signings they made in the last two seasons.”

SowetanLIVE

