‘Amakhosi will do better this season’
Coach Nabi says team is ‘very ready’ and looking forward to putting the club back where it belongs
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has promised an improved side this term after Amakhosi struggled for consistency last season, and ended up missing out competing in the MTN8.
Chiefs will start the new Betway Premiership campaign away to Stellenbosch – a side they beat three times across all competitions last season – on Sunday at Cape Town Stadium at 3pm
“I would not say much about [challenging for] the league title, but I will take it game by game, and I’m pretty sure we will be better than the previous season,” Nabi told the media after the launch of the new season in Sandton on Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a tough league, but we know where we have come from and where we want to go, and we are looking forward to it. The only thing I can say is that we are very ready.”
Even though Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup last season, Nabi emphasised the need to remain consistent throughout the campaign, if they are to be successful again.
