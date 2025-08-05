“I think coming into this fixture was more about getting to see the sharpness of the players, getting to see the new additions, how far they are in terms of preparedness and gauging whether there is synergy in the team.
“We managed to see a lot of things that we wanted to see out here. This allowed us to examine three different factors that I had previously discussed.
“So, going into the season, I believe we will be fine and we will be ready for the first game of the campaign.”
Gabriel also revealed where they need to improve this campaign, saying they need to improve their away form if they are to have a good campaign.
Last season, Bay only won three games away, lost nine and drew two in 15 matches and this is something Gabriel wants to improve this time.
“Last season our away record was not the best, this time going into the campaign we want to do better away from home,” he said.
“We want to pick up points away from home, that's more of an objective. If we pick up more points away from home, it will take us higher up the table.”
Richards Bay aims to boost away form in new season
'Our objective this campaign is to pick up points away from home”
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Following their 4-0 thumping to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has promised his side will be better ahead of the Betway Premiership opening matches this weekend.
The Natal Rich Boyz will start their campaign against Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, looking for an improved performance.
Gabriel, however, feels their match against Sundowns highlighted areas where they need to improve, following their poor display in the MTN8.
“We played a tough Sundowns team and lots of learning for us coming out of this game. I'm sure we will become a better team after this match, going into the first game of the league [this week],” Gabriel told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I think coming into this fixture was more about getting to see the sharpness of the players, getting to see the new additions, how far they are in terms of preparedness and gauging whether there is synergy in the team.
“We managed to see a lot of things that we wanted to see out here. This allowed us to examine three different factors that I had previously discussed.
“So, going into the season, I believe we will be fine and we will be ready for the first game of the campaign.”
Gabriel also revealed where they need to improve this campaign, saying they need to improve their away form if they are to have a good campaign.
Last season, Bay only won three games away, lost nine and drew two in 15 matches and this is something Gabriel wants to improve this time.
“Last season our away record was not the best, this time going into the campaign we want to do better away from home,” he said.
“We want to pick up points away from home, that's more of an objective. If we pick up more points away from home, it will take us higher up the table.”
Having lost striker Yanele Mbuthuma to Orlando Pirates in the off-season, Gabriel admitted that it's a big blow for them after the striker netted five goals last term, but said they managed to replace him with Gabadinho Mhango.
“Mbuthuma was a big loss for the team because he did very well for us last season and he scored many important goals.
“But I think it’s good that he went to a team such as Pirates. I think we managed to replace him with Mhango because Mhango is a quality striker and he’s been scoring many goals in the PSL for the past season.”
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay v Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (5:30pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Durban, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (5:30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Rayners brace affords Downs comfortable MTN8 win
Cardoso mum on the future of key players
Appollis left a big hole in Polokwane City – Mohafe
Barker highlights pros and cons of City and Spurs relegation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos