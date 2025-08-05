Lekgwathi praises Bucs for appointing Mbokazi vice-captain

Legendary Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has lauded the club's management for making 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi one of the vice-captains, suggesting it has always been the club's tradition to believe in young leaders.
Last week, Pirates confirmed Nkosinathi Sibisi, 29, as their new skipper, succeeding Innocent Maela, who retired at the end of last term. Thirty-year-old Tapelo Xoki and Mbokazi were announced as Sibisi's deputies.
“Before the club announced the captain, someone asked me to choose five players who could lead, and Sibisi and Mbokazi were on my list, and that person said 'ahh, Mbokazi is too young', and I told him age was just a number,'' Lekgwathi told Sowetan.
“If you recall in the 2002/03 season, OJ Mabizela was the captain and he was very young (he was just 22 years old) ... in fact he's the youngest Pirates captain in history, so Mbokazi can also do it. It has always been Pirates' tradition to believe in young leaders.”
Lekgwathi also felt Sibisi was a good choice, praising the Bafana Bafana defender's personality.
Sibisi's captaincy got off to a flyer as Bucs beat Polokwane City 2-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium over the weekend, where newcomer Oswin Appollis was the star of the show, scoring and winning a penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.
“Sibisi has proven that he's a good leader. He's a hard worker and he's now the Defender of the Season. He's a disciplined boy and now he's also vocal, shouting instructions from the back. I am happy for him and we will also help him as former captains if he needs anything,'' Lekgwathi said.
As The Ghost expects the club to finally win their first league title since the 2011/12 season, Lekgwathi wants the expectations to be lowered a bit, saying people should exercise patience on new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
“The coach is still new, so people must not put pressure on him. We must just give him time to implement his philosophy. I know supporters, the expectations are high but for me winning the league would be a bonus for the coach, although it's our wish,'' the retired Bucs skipper said.
SowetanLIVE
